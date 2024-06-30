Rapids Snap Three-Game Win Streak, Fall on the Road to LAFC, 3-0

June 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The Colorado Rapids (9-8-4, 31 pts.) fell on the road to Los Angeles FC (12-4-4, 40 pts.), 3-0, at BMO Stadium. Three goals from Mateusz Bogusz were the difference in a hard-fought contest between two of the top-four teams in the Western Conference on Saturday night.

Heading into Saturday, there was no shortage of attention around this marquee matchup of two top sides in MLS. The conference-leading LAFC were set to host a scorching hot Colorado Rapids side that went into the match with three consecutive wins.

From the opening whistle, the high-profile talent on both ends showed up with quality play. The Rapids put their foot on the gas early and consistently won the ball, thanks to high-pressure put on the LA midfield.

Despite the solid play from Colorado, the home side would strike first at the midway point of the first half. After receiving a ball over the top of the Rapids back line, Denis Bouanga found himself in space down the right wing. The forward then played a quick cross to Bogusz, who sent home a shot into the open net for the first lead of the match.

While down, the Rapids maintained consistent pressure in the final third. The squad applied their fast-paced style of play to attempt and find a leveler as soon as possible. That pace resulted in seven corner kicks in the first half for Colorado, but the side was unable to break down the LA back line.

LAFC went into the halftime break up one, but the Rapids were still looking to fight back in a tough contest on the road.

Much like the first half, these two sides came out of the halftime break ready for more fast-paced play with plenty of opportunities. Colorado kept the pressure on, with multiple chances from Djordje Mihailovic on and around the goal. However, they were unable to find the leveler before LAFC would add another goal to their tally.

After an attack led to a shot from Bouanga, the ball found the foot of Bogusz, who put away another shot for his second of the match.

The Rapids would put together some quality chances shortly after conceding but were unable to strike back. A second yellow card from Kévin Cabral in the 62nd minute resulted in Colorado playing with 10 men for the remainder of the match.

Los Angeles added a third from Bogusz, leading to all three points at home following the final whistle.

The Rapids return home for a highly anticipated matchup against Sporting Kansas City on Thursday, July 4. Kickoff at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park is set for 7:30 p.m. MT (Apple TV-MLS Season Pass, Altitude Sports Radio 950AM).

