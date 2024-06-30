Minnesota United Transfers Midfielder Kervin Arriaga to FK Partizan
June 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that the club has transferred midfielder Kervin Arriaga to FK Partizan of Serbia's first division, the SuperLiga, for an undisclosed fee.
"We thank Kervin for the contributions he made for Minnesota United over the past three seasons," said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad. "Kervin grew as a player and found success as a member of our team, and we wish him the best of luck as he embarks on a new part of his footballing career."
With Minnesota United, the Honduran international made 58 game appearances (42 starts) across MLS regular-season and playoffs action since joining MNUFC in 2022. Arriaga scored six goals and provided three assists in over 3,800 minutes played as a Loon. Prior to his time in Minnesota, Arriaga made over 100 domestic appearances between CD Marathón and Club Atlético Platense, where he made his professional debut.
Internationally, Arriaga has been a mainstay with the Honduras National Team, where he has made 25 caps, including 14 World Cup Qualifier matches. He has three goals and two assists with the senior team since making his debut in October of 2020.
Transaction: Minnesota United transfers midfielder Kervin Arriaga to FK Partizan for an undisclosed fee.
VITALS
Kervin Arriaga
Position: Midfielder
Date of birth: 01/05/1998 (26 years old)
Height: 6'3"
Weight: 172 lbs.
Birthplace: Puerto Cortés, Honduras
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from June 30, 2024
- Minnesota United Transfers Midfielder Kervin Arriaga to FK Partizan - Minnesota United FC
- LA Galaxy Earn 3-0 Shutout Victory on the Road Over San Jose Earthquakes at Stanford Stadium on Saturday Night - LA Galaxy
- FC Dallas Blanked by FC Cincinnati, 1-0 - FC Cincinnati
- Minnesota Falls on the Road Against the Portland Timbers - Minnesota United FC
- Stoppage-Time Winner Propels Sounders FC to 2-1 Victory Over Chicago - Seattle Sounders FC
- San Jose Drops 101st California Clásico to Cap 50th Anniversary Week; Quakes Look Ahead to Wednesday Road Match Against St. Louis SC - San Jose Earthquakes
- LAFC Remains on Top of Western Conference with 3-0 Win Over Colorado; Extends Club Record Unbeaten Streak to 11 - Los Angeles FC
- Timbers Notch 3-2 Comeback Victory Over Minnesota United FC at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- Chicago Fire FC Falls 2-1 to Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field - Chicago Fire FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Loses 4-3 at Vancouver Whitecaps FC - St. Louis City SC
- Rapids Snap Three-Game Win Streak, Fall on the Road to LAFC, 3-0 - Colorado Rapids
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Minnesota United FC Stories
- Minnesota United Transfers Midfielder Kervin Arriaga to FK Partizan
- Minnesota Falls on the Road Against the Portland Timbers
- Minnesota United Transfers Defender Victor Eriksson to Hammarby IF
- Minnesota United Signs MNUFC2 Midfielder Rory O'Driscoll to a Short-Term Agreement
- Minnesota United FC at Portland Timbers Preview