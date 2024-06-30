Minnesota United Transfers Midfielder Kervin Arriaga to FK Partizan

June 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that the club has transferred midfielder Kervin Arriaga to FK Partizan of Serbia's first division, the SuperLiga, for an undisclosed fee.

"We thank Kervin for the contributions he made for Minnesota United over the past three seasons," said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad. "Kervin grew as a player and found success as a member of our team, and we wish him the best of luck as he embarks on a new part of his footballing career."

With Minnesota United, the Honduran international made 58 game appearances (42 starts) across MLS regular-season and playoffs action since joining MNUFC in 2022. Arriaga scored six goals and provided three assists in over 3,800 minutes played as a Loon. Prior to his time in Minnesota, Arriaga made over 100 domestic appearances between CD Marathón and Club Atlético Platense, where he made his professional debut.

Internationally, Arriaga has been a mainstay with the Honduras National Team, where he has made 25 caps, including 14 World Cup Qualifier matches. He has three goals and two assists with the senior team since making his debut in October of 2020.

VITALS

Kervin Arriaga

Position: Midfielder

Date of birth: 01/05/1998 (26 years old)

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 172 lbs.

Birthplace: Puerto Cortés, Honduras

