Galaxy Weekly Update

June 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - Playing two matches in the span of four days, the LA Galaxy first play host to LAFC at Rose Bowl Stadium on Thursday, July 4 (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass) before squaring off against Minnesota United FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday, July 7 (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).

LA Galaxy vs. LAFC

The Fourth of July match between the LA Galaxy and LAFC marks the 23rd edition across all competitions of El Tráfico, with the Galaxy leading the all-time series 9-8-5 (47 GF, 47 GA). Against LAFC, the LA Galaxy hold a 7-6-5 (37 GF, 38 GA) record in league play, a 0-2-0 (5 GF, 8 GA) record in the MLS Cup Playoffs and a 2-0-0 (5 GF, 1 GA) record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. In four meetings across all competitions between the two teams during the 2023 campaign, the series was tied 2-2-0 (8 GF, 8 GA). In 10 all-time home matches played across all competitions against LAFC, the Galaxy hold a record of 7-1-2 (23 GF, 14 GA). In the last meeting between the two teams at the Rose Bowl Stadium, the LA Galaxy earned a 2-1 win over LAFC in the 20th edition of El Tráfico before a new MLS single-match standalone attendance record of 82,110 fans on July 4, 2023. In the first meeting between the two teams during the 2024 campaign, the LA Galaxy fell 2-1 to LAFC at BMO Stadium on April 6. In 22 all-time meetings across all competitions between the LA Galaxy and LAFC, El Tráfico averages 4.3 goals per match. The LA Galaxy played their first-ever MLS regular-season match at the Rose Bowl Stadium in a 2-1 win over the New York/New Jersey MetroStars on April 13, 1996. In 108 all-time regular-season and playoff games played at the Rose Bowl Stadium, the Galaxy hold a combined record of 87-32-9 record (.715 win percentage).

LA Galaxy Run of Form

The LA Galaxy enter Thursday's Fourth of July match against LAFC following a 3-0 win over the San Jose Earthquakes at Stanford Stadium on July 29, which extended a four-match winning streak dating back to June 15. In 11 games played dating back to May 5, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 6-1-4 (20 GF, 10 GA). Through 21 matches played during the 2024 MLS Regular Season, the LA Galaxy hold a 11-3-7 record (41 GF, 27 GA; 40 points) and sit in second place in the Western Conference standings behind only LAFC (12-4-4; 41 GF, 23 GA, 40 points).

LA Galaxy Against Minnesota United FC

Sunday's match marks the 16th meeting across all competitions between LA and Minnesota United FC, with the Galaxy leading the all-time series 7-3-5. Against Minnesota, LA holds a 6-3-5 record in league play and a 1-0-0 record in the MLS Cup Playoffs. In the first meeting between the two teams during the 2024 campaign, the LA Galaxy earned a 2-2 draw against the Loons at Allianz Field on May 15. In six all-time home matches played against the Loons, the LA Galaxy hold a 3-1-2 record (17 GF; 13 GA). In the last meeting between the two teams at Dignity Health Sports Park, the Galaxy earned a 4-3 come-from-behind win over Minnesota on Sept. 20, 2023.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from June 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.