Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update

June 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO FIRE FC FACES PHILADELPHIA ON WEDNESDAY AT HOME, BEFORE TRAVELING TO TAKE ON SAN JOSE ON SUNDAY NIGHT

After a month away from home, Chicago Fire FC returns to the lakefront to face the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday, July 3 at 7:30 p.m. CT. Wednesday's match will be the Fire's second and final regular season contest against the Pennsylvania-based side. Four days later, the Fire head back to the West Coast to play against the San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday, July 7 at 7:30 p.m. CT. Sunday's match will mark the Fire's first time facing San Jose since the 2022 season.

On Wednesday night, the Fire will face Philadelphia for the 34th time in regular season play. Since Philadelphia's arrival to MLS in 2010, the Fire have an all-time regular season record of 10-14-9 against the Union. The last time these two sides met was in Chicago's 2024 regular season opener on Feb. 24 at Subaru Park in Chester, Pa. The Fire came away from their season opener with a 2-2 result against the Union and midfielders Brian Gutiérrez and Fabian Herbers scored in the draw.

This coming Sunday, the Fire will go back on the road and face MLS original San Jose Earthquakes. Sunday marks the first match against San Jose in two years, with the previous match against the Western Conference side resulting in a 2-1 defeat on July 3, 2022. Since 1998, the Fire hold an all-time regular season record of 16-14-11 against the Earthquakes.

Heading into both matches, the Fire are unbeaten in four of their last six, scoring 11 goals during that stretch. Chicago's resurgence in the attacking end has been led by attackers Hugo Cuypers and Maren Haile-Selassie. During that six-match run, Cuypers has tallied five goal contributions (four goals, one assist), while Haile-Selassie has scored in three straight matches. Cuypers currently leads the team in goals scored this season (seven), and Haile-Selassie has four goals in 2024, two-shy of his team-leading six-goal output in 2023.

Kickoff for both contests is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. Both matches will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and will also be transmitted locally on wlsam.com (English) and WRTO 1200 AM (Spanish). Wednesday's match at Soldier Field against the Union will serve as the Club's Fireworks Night, presented by American Place Casino, and the first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a Fourth of July Fire fan. Tickets to attend the match are available for purchase here.

Game Information

CHICAGO FIRE FC (4-10-6, 18 points) vs. PHILADELPHIA UNION (4-8-8, 20 points)

Saturday, July 3, 2024

Soldier Field - Chicago

All-Time MLS Regular Season Record vs. PHI: (10-14-9)

Last Game vs. PHI: April 15, 2023 (2-2 D) - Soldier Field - Chicago (Match Recap)

Last Game at PHI: Feb. 24, 2024 (2-2 D) - Subaru Park - Chester, Pa. (Match Recap)

CHICAGO FIRE FC (4-10-6, 18 points) vs. SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES (3-15-2, 11 points)

Saturday, July 7, 2024

PayPal Park - San Jose, Calif.

All-Time MLS Regular Season Record vs. SJ: (16-14-11)

Last Game vs. SJ: June 2, 2018 (2-1 W) - SeatGeek Stadium - Bridgeview, Ill. (Match Recap)

Last Game at SJ: July 4, 2022 (1-2 L) - PayPal Park - San Jose, Calif. (Match Recap)

by the numbers

3 - With his goal this past Saturday, midfielder Maren Haile-Selassie recorded goals in three consecutive matches. Haile-Selassie's current form marks the first time in his MLS career that he has recorded goals in three straight. Currently the Fire's reigning Golden Boot winner, Haile-Selassie has four goals during the 2024 regular season.

50 - After appearing in his 50th career match with Chicago Fire FC, goalkeeper Chris Brady ame the first Homegrown netminder to reach the mark. Additionally, Brady joins former Fire legends Jon Busch, Sean Johnson, and Zach Thornton as the only goalkeepers in Club history to reach 50 or more appearances with Chicago.

98 - Currently at 98 career starts with Chicago Fire FC, Fabian Herbers is two starts away from reaching 100 with the Club. Herbers is set to become the first German-born player to reach 100 starts with Chicago Fire FC. He is the longest-tenured player on the Fire's roster, with 142 matches played since joining the Club ahead of the 2019 regular season.

