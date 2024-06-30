Philadelphia Union Agree to Transfer of Forward Julian Carranza to Feyenoord Rotterdam

June 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union today announced they have reached a transfer agreement with top-tier Dutch professional association football club, Feyenoord, for forward Julian Carranza.

"Julian has accomplished a great amount in his time with the Union," said Union Sporting Director, Ernst Tanner. "We initially brought him in after seeing his potential to fit our aggressive style of play and were pleased at how quickly he developed and adapted. He has been an integral part of our success, and we are grateful for all he has contributed both on and off the field, but this is the right move for the player as he continues his development and the best move for the club as we look to make adjustments heading towards the summer transfer window."

Carranza, who's contract expires at the end of the year, has made 74 appearances (67 starts) for the Union. He first debuted for the club in the home opener against Minnesota United FC on February 26, 2022. Carranza scored his first goal for the club against Charlotte FC on April 2, 2022, leading to a home victory. Voted Major League Soccer Player of the Week (Week 19), he earned his first career hat trick against D.C. United on July 8, 2022, becoming the fifth player in club history to do so. His second hat trick came against D.C. United on August 20, 2022, making him the second player in MLS history to score two hat tricks against the same team in a single season. With 14 regular-season goals in both 2022 and 2023, he became the second player in club history to score double-digit goals in back-to-back seasons. On May 15, 2024, Carranza became the Union's third all-time goal scorer in all competitions with a goal against New York City FC. Three days later, Carranza and midfielder Dániel Gazdag set an MLS record by scoring in the same match for the 16th time, the most by any pair of teammates in league history.

The Union initially acquired Carranza on loan from Miami in 2021, where he occupied a Young Designated Player spot, in exchange for a natural second round pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, before being permanently acquired in July 2022. Prior to joining the Union, Carranza signed with Inter Miami CF in July 2019 from Club Atletico Banfield in the top Argentine league, Primera Division. He became one of the first two players ever signed by Miami.

Carranza will join Feyenoord, who concluded the 2024 season in second place in the Eredivisie, the top tier of Dutch football. One of the most successful football clubs in the Netherlands, Feyenoord has secured a total of 16 Eredivisie titles, with their most recent in the 2022-23 season. They have also claimed the KNVB Cup 14 times and won the Johan Cruyff Shield four times. On the continental stage, the club won the UEFA Champions League in 1969-70 and the UEFA Europa League twice.

