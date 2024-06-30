St. Louis CITY SC Loses 4-3 at Vancouver Whitecaps FC

June 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

VANCOUVER, BC - St. Louis CITY SC fell 4-3 on the road at Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Njabulo Blom scored early in the first half, earning his first goal of the season. Chris Durkin marked his third assist of the season on the goal. Then, Eduard Löwen, who captained the team tonight, converted a penalty kick in the 12th minute. Vancouver then scored in the 37th minute to make the score 2-1. The Whitecaps scored three goals in the second half. In second half stoppage time, Nökkvi Thórisson scored his first goal of the season with an assist from Indiana Vassilev. St. Louis will return home to CITYPARK on Wednesday, July 3 to take on San Jose Earthquakes.

Postgame Notes

Eduard Löwen scored his second goal of the season

Löwen now has 25 goal contributions (8 goals, 17 assists) in 40 MLS regular season matches

Tonight was the first time Löwen wore the captain's armband for CITY SC in an MLS match; the only other match he captained the team was in last season's Leagues Cup match against Columbus Crew

Njabulo Blom scored his second career MLS goal and first goal of the season

Nökkvi Thórisson scored his first goal of the season

John Klein made his first ever MLS start and has now appeared in six games for CITY SC

Chris Durkin notched his third assist of the season and Indiana Vassilev earned his second assist as well during the match

With the start, Ben Lundt made his first appearance of the season

Goal-Scoring Plays

STL: Njabulo Blom (Chris Durkin), 7th minute - Njabulo Blom scored with a right footed shot from outside the box.

STL: Eduard Löwen (penalty), 12th minute - Eduard Löwen scored a penalty kick with a right footed shot.

VAN: Brian White, 37th minute - Brian White scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box.

VAN: Brian White, 54th minute - Brian White scored with a right footed shot from a central position outside the box.

VAN: Brian White (Ryan Raposo), 61st minute - Brian White scored a header from the center of the box.

VAN: Fafà Picault (Luís Martins), 90th minute - Fafà Picault scored with a left footed shot from the center of the box.

STL: Nökkvi Thórisson (Indiana Vassilev), 90th minute+3 - Nökkvi Thórisson scored a left footed shot from inside the box.

June 29, 2024 - BC Place (Vancouver, BC)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1 3 4

St. Louis CITY SC 2 1 3

Scoring Summary

STL: Njabulo Blom (Chris Durkin), 7'

STL: Eduard Löwen (penalty), 12'

VAN: Brian White, 37'

VAN: Brian White, 54'

VAN: Brian White (Ryan Raposo), 61'

VAN: Fafà Picault (Luís Martins), 90'

STL: Nökkvi Thórisson (Indiana Vassilev), 90+3'

Misconduct Summary

VAN: Javain Brown (caution), 12'

STL: Anthony Markanich (caution), 26'

STL: Jake Nerwinski (caution), 49'

Lineups

VAN: GK Yohei Takaoka; D Javain Brown (Ranko Veselinovic, 84'), D Mathias Laborda, D Bjorn Utvik; M Ryan Raposo (Fafà Picault, 62'), M Sebastian Berhalter, M Pedro Vite, M Luís Martins; F Ryan Gauld © (Ralph Priso, 84'), F Brian White, F Levonte Johnson (Giuseppe Bovalina, 72')

Substitutes not used: GK Joe Bendik, GK Isaac Boehmer, D Tristan Blackmon, D Belal Halbouni, F Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau

TOTAL SHOTS: 14; SHOTS ON GOAL: 9; FOULS: 11; OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 2

STL: GK Ben Lundt; D Tomas Totland, D Jake Nerwinski, D Anthony Markanich (Caden Glover, 79'), D Akil Watts; M Chris Durkin, M Njabulo Blom (Hosei Kijima, 62'), M Eduard Löwen ©; M Indiana Vassilev, M John Klein; F Nökkvi Thórisson

Substitutes not used: GK Christian Olivares, D Tim Parker, D Jay Reid, D Tyson Pearce, F Brendan McSorley

TOTAL SHOTS: 10; SHOTS ON GOAL: 5; FOULS: 9; OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 4

Referee: Mark Allatin

Assistant Referees: Jeremy Kieso, Felisha Mariscal, Renzo Villanueva

VAR: Jorge Gonzalez

AVAR: TJ Zablocki

Venue: BC Place

Weather: Cloudy, 65 degrees

ST. LOUIS CITY SC POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Bradley Carnell

On an injury update for Tim Parker and Josh Yaro...

Tim Parker managing just the groin, that he's been feeling over the last couple of days and playing on the turf. He wouldn't have been able to last the whole game tonight. I'm not sure if we would have managed the game so this just crept up on us through the week. We just had to manage that. Josh Yaro yesterday, in some tactical walkthrough reps, took a knock to the head, and he's under concussion protocol. Hopefully, he presents well over the next couple of days. It's really unfortunate, we've had to throw in some outside backs in the center, Anthony [Markanich] and Jake Nerwinski and again, go 2-0 up, and we should never walk away here with anything less than a point. Some really good moments from us some really good performances from us individually. Just thought we let ourselves down at a few times and that's what we're left with.

On if there are any updates on Roman Bürki and why he did not play tonight...

He's been going through some management in terms of his knee. Nothing critical, nothing major. We knew this game was coming up and we knew this was the right moment to give him a slight pause with this schedule coming up over the next couple of weeks. This was a planned load management issue.

On Klauss' availability and an injury update for him...

It's an MCL sprain. I think six weeks is probably a good timeline for him to be back. We have to get Cedric Teuchert going on Monday, he is allowed to start working with us from Monday. Without putting too much on him now, we need to give him a good program to get him going. And by the 18th of July that he can start performing. Hopefully we have a couple of new guys coming over as well. We have to just bridge this gap right now. I said it earlier we can't feel sorry for ourselves too long Wednesday's another game.

Midfielder Eduard Löwen

On converting his penalty kick and being up 2-0 early in the first half:

Yeah, I think we had a great first half. We are leading early in the game 2-0 but also, we did a great job. We pinned them in. They were much better in the game. Yeah, obviously it was a good moment for me to score from the PK spot again. Yeah, it gives me confidence for the next one, For sure. Yeah, but it's just way too easy. How we concede all the goals but in the first half, that goal is so unnecessary, comes out of nothing. I think it's a huge difference, going to 2-0 into halftime or going to 2-1 into halftime.

On the first 20 minutes of the game and how the team was not able to sustain the quick start:

No, I honestly just think we, in the last couple of weeks, we're just hurting ourselves. We are analyzing the games. And when I look back to the games, what we talked about, we concede goals that we analyze before the game that the opponent is good at. Seattle for example, the goal we concede when Jordan Morris scores, its exactly what we talked about before the game. Colorado, they are good from throw ins, and we just get caught sleeping, concede a goal. Now, the same thing. We knew they wanted to go down the line, they wanted to go with long balls the entire time. That's what they did through the whole game, and it worked out because we were not able to defend it.

On Nökkvi Thórisson's game tonight and how he has been settling in with the team this season:

Yeah, I think I think he had like some couple of good games. When I think of Dallas, when he came in. He did a really good game. Yeah, the last home game versus Atlanta, he also did a good game. But I think for him, it's more about the end product. You know, like scoring, assisting, he gets in great moments. He gets in good spots. Yeah, but at the end of the day, he has to reward himself more often. Today, in the end he did. And I think that's what we expect from him. Not only to get in good spots, to create good chances, but also to finish those off. And now he has a chance to prove himself, to get minutes, and yeah to just show everybody that he's able to do that. Not only for a small period of time, but consistently and I think he has the quality. He just has to show it over a longer time.

Forward Nökkvi Thórisson

On how the team let the lead slip away after a strong start:

Lack of focus, maybe a little bit naive. Obviously, just not good enough. But on the positive side, we just take the positives in this game, we score three goals and build on that. And then also, there's good things that we can take from this game, but obviously, we have to demand more from ourselves to close these games because usually when you score three goals, you should go away with three points. So yeah, I'd like to focus, a little bit naive, but definitely a learning curve.

On if his mindset has changed now that he has scored a goal:

Being a forward, when you get the chances, when you're in chances, that's the positive but the goal will always come so the positive things in the last game. But I was always getting into positions, I was getting into chances. So, it was just a matter of time when it was going to go in, so it came today.

