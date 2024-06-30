Colorado Rapids and FC Nantes Agree to End Lamine Diack's Loan Spell
June 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today that the club and FC Nantes have agreed to end midfielder Lamine Diack's loan spell.
Diack, 23, appeared in four regular season matches with Colorado, since making his MLS debut on April 6, 2024, against Inter Miami CF.
Internationally, Diack represented Senegal at the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in 2019, helping his side reach the finals. A native of Dakar, Senegal, Diack joined the Rapids from Nantes in France's Ligue 1. The defensive midfielder previously joined MKE Ankaragücü in 2022, where Diack scored two goals in 26 appearances, contributing to their winning of the TFF First League that same year. Additionally, he scored once in six appearances in the Ziraat Türkiye Kupası.
TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids and FC Nantes have agreed to end Lamine Diack's loan spell, on June 30, 2024.
