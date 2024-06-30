FC Dallas Blanked by FC Cincinnati, 1-0

June 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati defeated FC Dallas, 1-0, Saturday night at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The Orange and Blue (13-4-3, 42 points) earn their eighth road win of the season, the most in MLS, and remain second in the Eastern Conference standings. Dallas (5-10-5, 20 points) suffered their first home loss since March 16.

Luca Orellano scored the only goal of the match in the 47th minute, his fifth of the season. Gerardo Valenzuela, making his seventh start of the year, assisted on the goal for his third over his last four appearances. Roman Celentano picked up his sixth clean sheet of the season, making two saves on the night.

AS IT HAPPENED

CIN: Luca Orellano, GOAL - 47' (0-1) - Luca Orellano and the Cincinnati attack wasted no time in finding a goal coming out of the halftime break. Gerardo Valenzuela led a quick build and break out of Cincinnati's own half, playing up to Orellano who weighed his options. An overlapping run from DeAndre Yedlin gave Orellano space to cut in on his favored left foot and sent a curling effort past Maarten Paes at the far post.

FC Cincinnati are back on the road Wednesday, July 3 at D.C. United. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Audi Field at the match will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and fans can also listen to the match on ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati and iHeart.

The Orange and Blue return home to TQL Stadium next Saturday, July 6 to host Inter Miami CF. Tickets are still available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling (513) 977-5425 (KICK).

GAME NOTES

- FC Cincinnati won their sixth-straight road match of the season, extending their MLS-leading streak.

- With their sixth-straight road win of the season, FCC became the fifth club, all-time, to win six or more consecutive road games, and the third club to do so since 2000 and the end of the MLS shootout era.

- At kickoff, the temperature was 95 degrees, the hottest kickoff in FC Cincinnati history.

- With his goal in the 47th minute, Luca Orellano became the first player on the current FCC roster to score a goal against FC Dallas in their career.

- With his substitution in the 88th minute, Isaiah Foster made his MLS debut against FC Dallas.

- The Orange and Blue remained perfect against the Western Conference this season, as they improved to 4-0-0 (11-3-4 all-time under Pat Noonan).

- The Orange and Blue improved to 8-1-1 on the road this season, the most wins and best road win percentage in MLS.

- Cincinnati tied the MLS record for wins over two-straight seasons in one-goal games with their 25th ... The club moved to 25-5 in one-goal games since the beginning of the 2023 season.

FC CINCINNATI GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati at FC Dallas

Date: June 29, 2024

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Venue: Toyota Stadium

Attendance: 19,096

Kickoff: 8:40 p.m. ET/7:40 p.m. CT

Weather: 95 degrees, clear

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-F

DAL: 0-0-0

CIN: 0-1-1

DAL - None

CIN - Luca Orellano (Valenzuela) 47'

LINEUPS

DAL: Maarten Paes, Marco Farfan, Paul Arriola (C) (Sam Junqua 81'), Nkosi Tafari, Sebastien Ibeagha, Sebastian Lletget (Tomas Pondeca 81'), Asier Illarramendi, Liam Fraser (Nolan Norris 27'), Logan Farrington, Eugene Ansah (Tarik Scott 54'), Bernard Kamungo (Petar Musa 54')

Substitutes not used: Jimmy Maurer, Omar Gonzalez, Dante Sealy, Ema Twumasi

Head Coach: Peter Luccin

CIN: Roman Celentano, Yamil Asad (Alvas Powell 55'), Ian Murphy, Kipp Keller (Bret Halsey 78'), DeAndre Yedlin, Luca Orellano (Isaiah Foster 88'), Pavel Bucha, Yuya Kubo, Luciano Acosta (C), Gerardo Valenzuela (Aaron Boupendza 88'), Kevin Kelsy (Sergio Santos 78')

Substitutes not used: Alec Kann, London Aghedo, Stiven Jimenez, Nicholas Benalcazar

Head Coach: Pat Noonan

STATS SUMMARY: DAL/CIN

Shots: 16 / 6

Shots on Goal: 2 / 2

Saves: 1 / 2

Corner Kicks: 5 / 1

Fouls: 16 / 14

Offside: 0 / 4

Possession: 51.3 / 48.7

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CIN - Yuya Kubo (Yellow Card) 18'

CIN - Alvas Powell (Yellow Card) 56'

DAL - Nolan Norris (Yellow Card) 58'

CIN - DeAndre Yedlin (Yellow Card) 61'

CIN - Kevin Kelsy (Yellow Card) 65'

DAL - Sebastien Ibeagha (Yellow Card) 82'

CIN - Roman Celentano (Yellow Card) 88'

CIN - Luciano Acosta (Yellow Card) 90'+4

OFFICIALSÃ¢â¬Â¯

Referee: Victor Rivas

Ast. Referees: Ryan Graves, Adam Garner

Fourth Official: Nabil Bensalah

VAR: Kevin Terry Jr.

