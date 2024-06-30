LA Galaxy Announce Programming Details for Fourth of July Home Match at the Rose Bowl Stadium against LAFC on Thursday, July 4

June 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced programming details for the Fourth of July home match, presented Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel, at the Rose Bowl Stadium against LAFC on Thursday, July 4 (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass on Apple TV).

Tickets for July 4 Match

With the LA Galaxy supporters' section sold out for the July 4 match, fans are encouraged to buy their tickets now to secure a seat at the historic Rose Bowl Stadium for the match against LAFC by visiting www.lagalaxy.com/rosebowl2024. Fans are advised to arrive no later than 5:00 p.m. PT on Thursday, July 4 to not risk missing the 7:30 p.m. PT kickoff at the Rose Bowl Stadium.

Giveaway

The first 25,000 LA Galaxy fans in attendance will receive LA Galaxy x Rose Bowl posters upon entry at the Rose Bowl Stadium's Gates A, B, C, F and G.

Game Presentation

The Condor Squadron will be doing a flyover over the Rose Bowl Stadium ahead of kickoff for the match between the LA Galaxy and LAFC on July 4. The Condor Squadron are a group of aviation enthusiasts dedicated to preserving the memory of those who have served our country over the years. One of their main activities are memorial flights in restored North American Aviation AT-6/SNJ trainers originally flown during World War II. The Condor Squadron fly formation for Parades, Celebrations & Memorials as well as perform other community services. Additionally, the national anthem on July 4 will be performed by Senior Airman Alycia Cancel, U.S. Air Force Band of Pacific-Asia vocalist. The Color Guard will be provided by the Second Battalion, Twenty-Third Marines, Fourth Marine Division out of Pasadena, Calif.

AFROJACK Pregame and Halftime DJ Set

Globally-recognized Grammy Award-winning DJ and producer AFROJACK will perform pregame and halftime sets during the July 4 match at the Rose Bowl Stadium on Thursday, July 4. AFROJACK's performance will set the stage for the 23rd edition across all competitions of El Tráfico. A native of Spijkenisse, a town outside Rotterdam, Netherlands, GRAMMY Award-winning DJ and producer Nick van de Wall (aka AFROJACK), is known as one of the most innovative artists of his genre. AFROJACK made his breakthrough with the multi-platinum-selling single 'Take Over Control' in 2010 and has lent his production skills to tracks and co-created major hits for artists including Beyoncé, Pitbull, Will.i.am, French Montana and Lil Jon.

Fans are encouraged to secure their spot to enjoy AFROJACK's performance and this historic match at the Rose Bowl Stadium by visiting www.lagalaxy.com/rosebowl2024.

SoccerFest

Fans are encouraged to check out SoccerFest, open to all fans outside Gate A from 2:30-6:30 p.m. PT. Festivities include live music from Mobility, the high-energy pop and rock band of the US Air Force Band of the Golden West stationed at Travis Air Force Base and our very own DJ Los. Star Squad, Ticket Sales, LA Galaxy Foundation, and Cozmo's Cadets will have their normal spaces in SoccerFest along with Merging Vets and Players, and Angel City FC. Fans can play a round of Futpool, get their face painted, snap a selfie at the photo booth and pose for a custom caricature drawing. There will be plenty of food and beverage options to choose from including food trucks, a full bar, coffee, boba, sampling of Maruchan Ramen and Coca Cola.

Galaxy Fireworks Show

The Fourth of July match against LAFC at the Rose Bowl Stadium marks the continuation of the Galaxy's tradition of hosting a soccer match game on Independence Day. Immediately following the match, the skies over the north end of the Rose Bowl Stadium will light up as the club hosts the longest-running fireworks show on the West Coast for all fans in attendance to enjoy.

LA Galaxy Foundation

The LA Galaxy Foundation will be auctioning off a framed 2011 team-signed MLS Cup Champions jersey. The online auction will open on Thursday, July 4 at 2:30 p.m. PT and will close at the 75th minute of the match. Fans can text GALAXY to 76278 to bid. The Hero of the Match is United States Marine Corps Lieutenant Colonel Benjamin Phillips. Lieutenant Colonel Phillips currently serves as Second Battalion, Twenty-third Marines, Fourth Marine Division in Pasadena, California. Some of his personal accomplishments include the Meritorious Service Medal, the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal with valor device and the Combat Action Ribbon. Additionally, Lieutenant Colonel Phillips' six-year-old cancer surviving son, Samuel, will be delivering the match ball during pre-game. The Community Partner of the Match is Merging Vets & Players. Fans can visit their booth in SoccerFest to learn more about how they empower combat veterans and former professional athletes by connecting them after the uniform comes off; providing them with a new team to assist with transition, promote personal development, and show them they are never alone.

Merchandise

There will be five LA Galaxy locations at the Rose Bowl Stadium selling merchandise around the stadium. Locations are: Fan Fest, Court of Champions (Southside), Westside, Eastside (Administration offices), and Suite Level C. The Rose Bowl Collection will be available exclusively on Thursday, July 4 and http://teamlastore.com. The collection features two rose t-shirts and a hoodie, a rose hat in snapback and dad hat styles, a rose scarf and two rose pins and pennants. Additionally, a Cozmo and Twizzle scarf will launch on match day

LA Galaxy vs. LAFC - Presented by Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel

Tickets for the July 4 match are available at www.lagalaxy.com/rosebowl2024. Fans attending the match will need the AXS or LA Galaxy App in order to access tickets and are urged to download the app and log in to view their tickets before arriving at the Rose Bowl Stadium. Additionally, fans will be asked to show their tickets upon entry into the area as well as the parking lots.

The match on July 4 between the LA Galaxy and LAFC marks the 23rd edition across all competitions of El Tráfico, with the Galaxy leading the all-time series 9-8-5 (47 GF, 47 GA). Against LAFC, the LA Galaxy hold a 7-6-5 (37 GF, 38 GA) record in league play, a 0-2-0 (5 GF, 8 GA) record in the MLS Cup Playoffs and a 2-0-0 (5 GF, 1 GA) record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. In four meetings across all competitions between the two teams during the 2023 campaign, the series was tied 2-2-0 (8 GF, 8 GA). In 10 all-time home matches played across all competitions against LAFC, the Galaxy hold a record of 7-1-2 (23 GF, 14 GA). In the last meeting between the two teams at the Rose Bowl Stadium, the LA Galaxy earned a 2-1 win over LAFC in the 20th edition of El Tráfico before a new MLS single-match standalone attendance record of 82,110 fans on July 4, 2023. In the first meeting between the two teams during the 2024 campaign, the LA Galaxy fell 2-1 to LAFC at BMO Stadium on April 6. In 22 all-time meetings across all competitions between the LA Galaxy and LAFC, El Tráfico averages 4.3 goals per match.

The LA Galaxy played their first-ever MLS regular-season match at the Rose Bowl Stadium in a 2-1 win over the New York/New Jersey MetroStars on April 13, 1996. In 108 all-time regular-season and playoff games played at the Rose Bowl Stadium, the Galaxy hold a combined record of 87-32-9 record (.715 win percentage).

Matchday Timeline

1:30 p.m. : Parking Lots Open

4:30 p.m. : Media Gates Open (Gate F)

2:30-6:30 p.m. SoccerFest: (Open to the public)

5:30 p.m. : Stadium Gates Open

7:30 p.m. : Kickoff

Postgame: Fireworks Show (approximately 20 minutes after final whistle)

