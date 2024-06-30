LAFC Remains on Top of Western Conference with 3-0 Win Over Colorado; Extends Club Record Unbeaten Streak to 11

June 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) extended its club record unbeaten streak to 11 games in all competitions with a convincing 3-0 win over the Colorado Rapids at BMO Stadium on Saturday night. Mateusz Bogusz scored all three goals for LAFC, registering the first hat trick of his MLS career and helping LAFC stay atop the Western Conference standings with a 12-4-4 record for 40 points.

LAFC is now 10-0-1 in its last 11 games, last losing on May 4 in San Jose. In that time, the club has outscored opponents 28-5 with seven clean sheets, including tonight's victory.

Bogusz put LAFC ahead in the 20th minute, racing in at the back post to get on the end of a Denis Bouanga cross to make the score 1-0. With the goal, Bogusz now has a goal or an assist in nine straight league games, tying a club record while also tying the mark for the longest streak in the league this season.

The score would stay that way until just before the hour mark when Bogusz got his second of the game, reacting to Bouanga's deflected shot inside the box and firing a left-footed blast past Colorado goalkeeper Zach Steffen to make the score 2-0 in the 58th minute.

Four minutes later, Colorado was reduced to 10 men when Kevin Cabral was shown his second yellow card of the night and sent off.

Bogusz, who scored twice last weekend in the win over the Earthquakes, completed his hat trick in the 72nd minute. Timothy Tillman played a pass forward to Kei Kamara, who laid the ball off into the path of Bogusz. The Polish midfielder collected the pass and hit a right-footed shot into the net to give LAFC its first hat trick of the season and a 3-0 victory.

LAFC will be back in action on Thursday, July 4, when the club takes on the rival LA Galaxy at the historic Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena. That game between the top two teams in the Western Conference kicks off at 7:30 p.m. PT and is available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 710 AM ESPN LA and 980 AM La Mera Mera.

