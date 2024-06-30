San Jose Drops 101st California Clásico to Cap 50th Anniversary Week; Quakes Look Ahead to Wednesday Road Match Against St. Louis SC

STANFORD, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes fell 3-0 to the LA Galaxy on Saturday night at Stanford Stadium in the 101st California Clásico to cap the Quakes' 50th Anniversary Week.

The visitors struck first in the 37th minute when a streaking Gabriel Pec threaded the needle in transition to Joseph Paintsil, who slotted the ball past Quakes goalkeeper William Yarbrough for his third career goal in as many contests against San Jose.

In the second half, the Galaxy almost doubled their advantage in the 65th minute, but Yarbrough dove to his right to tip away a Riqui Puig effort just before it could cross the goal line. Preston Judd almost had an answer for San Jose moments later but his attempt in the box was just wide. However, LA would pull ahead 2-0 in the 72nd minute when Dejan Joveljic headed home a rebound off the post. Mauricio Cuevas added a third in stoppage time.

The Quakes will now prepare for a road match against St. Louis CITY SC on Wednesday, July 3. Kickoff from CITYPARK is set for 5:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, as well as on local radio AM 810 The Spread (English) and AM 1370 La Kaliente (Spanish).

GAME NOTES

The Quakes are now 28-40-17 against the LA Galaxy in MLS regular season play (125 GF, 141 GA) and 18-16-11 at home (68 GF, 67 GA). In their most recent home match against LA on March 2, 2024, San Jose fell 3-1 to their SoCal rivals at a sold-out PayPal Park in their MLS regular-season home opener.

Tonight's attendance of 40,844 came close to the Quakes' season high of 43,774 fans at Levi's Stadium for the May 4 win over LAFC. To put that figure in perspective, only five of the other 28 MLS clubs have enjoyed larger season highs: Sporting Kansas City (72,610), Atlanta United FC (67,727), the New England Revolution (65,612), Charlotte FC (62,291) and Vancouver Whitecaps FC (51,035).

In California Clásicos at Stanford Stadium, San Jose is now 5-3-2 against LA (20 GF, 17 GA).

Tonight's match was the culmination of the Quakes' 50th Anniversary Week, which included a flag-raising ceremony at San Jose City Hall on Thursday and a Friday night gala at PayPal Park where nearly 200 former players and coaches returned to San Jose for one of the largest club reunions in MLS history.

As a nod to their 1974 inaugural team in the North American Soccer League (NASL), the Quakes wore their 50th Anniversary white retro kits with red names and numbers instead of their usual black - with first names emblazoned on the backs.

Winger Cristian Espinoza and Jeremy Ebobisse started Saturday's match, extending their MLS-leading active consecutive games played streaks to 94 and 93, respectively.

As two rivals with a long MLS history, several standout players have suited up for both teams, such as Eddie Lewis (SJ: 1996-1999; LA: 2008-2010), Landon Donovan (SJ: 2001-2004; LA: 2005-2014, 2016), and current interim head coach Ian Russell (SJ: 2000-2005; LA: 2007). Frank Yallop also coached on each side of the Cali Clásico (SJ: 2001-03 & 2008-13; LA: 2006-07).

MATCH INFORMATION

San Jose Earthquakes 0-3 LA Galaxy

Saturday, June 29, 2024 - Stanford Stadium; Stanford, Calif.

Weather: 70° Sunny

Attendance: 40,844

Match Officials:

Referee: Guido Gonzales Jr.

AR1: Logan Brown

AR2: Chris Elliot

4th Official: Brandon Stevis

VAR: Allen Chapman

AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert

Scoring Summary:

LA (0-1) - Joseph Paintsil (Gabriel Pec) 37'

LA (0-2) - Dejan Joveljic (unassisted) 72'

LA (0-3) - Mauricio Cuevas (Miki Yamane) 90+1'

Misconduct Summary:

LA - Marky Delgado (caution) 22'

LA - Edwin Cerrillo (caution) 29'

LA - Jalen Neal (caution) 40'

LA - John McCarthy (caution) 75'

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES: William Yarbrough; Paul Marie, Daniel Munie, Rodrigues, Vítor Costa; Jackson Yueill (C), Hernán López (Alfredo Morales 79'), Niko Tsakiris; Amahl Pellegrino (Benji Kikanovic 46'), Cristian Espinoza (Jack Skahan 76'), Jeremy Ebobisse (Preston Judd 60').

Substitutes not used: Jacob Jackson (GK), Michael Baldisimo, Tanner Beason.

POSS.: 42.8%; SHOTS: 18 ; SOG: 5; CORNERS: 5; OFFSIDES: 1; SAVES: 4; FOULS: 11; xG: 1.8

LA GALAXY: John McCarthy; Miki Yamane, Julian Aude (John Nelson 46'), Maya Yoshida (C), Jalen Neal (Emiro Garces 90+1'); Diego Fagundez (Mauricio Cuevas 86'), Marky Delgado, Edwin Cerrillo; Dejan Joveljic (Miguel Berry 86'), Gabriel Pec, Joseph Paintsil (Riqui Puig 56').

Substitutes not used: Novak Micovic (GK), Martin Caceres, Tucker Lepley, Isaiah Parente.

POSS.: 57.3%; SHOTS: 14 ; SOG: 7; CORNERS: 6; OFFSIDES: 0; SAVES: 5; FOULS: 9; xG: 2.1

EARTHQUAKES INTERIM HEAD COACH IAN RUSSELL

On the team's performance tonight:

"I think the first half we played very well. We actually had a big chance right before they scored on the counterattack on the corner kick. But it's been kind of the theme. We don't finish when we need to and we get goals conceded at inopportune moments like tonight. I thought we created enough chances to at least be in this game, but the scoreline didn't look like it."

On whether his perspective is different as a head coach rather than as an assistant:

"I'm a coach, so I see it very similar, but again, but I thought the team played well, especially in the first half. We had enough chances. If you look at our expected goals, it was 1.9 to their 2.1, but that doesn't mean anything. We lost 3-0, so we have to regroup and get ready for St. Louis."

On making adjustments this past week:

"We worked a lot on pressing this week, trying to win the ball higher up the field. Unfortunately one of the goals came from a counterattack from our corner kick, and we need to address that. The last goal was pretty close to injury time. We were pushing everybody forward, so they got us there. But overall, we just have to keep working, defending the back post. We've had numerous goals this year. Back post defending has been a problem so we got to continue to work on that."

On Riqui Puig making an impact off the bench for LA:

"Puig is a top player in our league. This is the first time he's played in three weeks or so. Regardless, it could be the first minute or the last minute. He's electric. ... It's tough to contain a player like that."

On whether the scoreline was a true reflection of the match:

"I think that's what's frustrating. Again you see the scoreline. If you didn't watch the game, it was 3-0, you'd think they didn't play well. I was very happy with a lot of the game, but again, big mistakes that keep on hurting us that we have to fix."

On second-half substitutes Benji Kikanović and Preston Judd:

"I think Benji came in really well. Sparked us. Preston had a massive chance. Might have been his first touch of the game. And I think if you finish that chance, the game can change. But he's a dangerous player. Both of them have pace. They're both physical players, so we'll watch the video, but I think both did well coming in."

On what he was feeling after his first game in the lead coaching role this season:

"Personally, proud of the team, to be honest. I know we didn't get the result, but it was a special night especially to see all the alumni at halftime coming off and how much support they have for the club and the team. But again, it's frustrating. I'm ready for the next game. I want to watch video tonight and get ready for St. Louis."

EARTHQUAKES MIDFIELDER/TEAM CAPTAIN JACKSON YUEILL

On creating opportunities to score throughout the match:

"I think we created a lot. If we put some away, it would be a different game. Even at the end of the game, we had opportunities to tie that might have changed a little of the dynamic a bit, so that's something we need to work on still. It's something we've lacked this year, putting goals away in important moments."

On playing for Ian Russell:

"He's been with the team for the past year and a half. He's been in the organization. A lot of guys played for him before, so we have a lot of respect for him. He brings a calm energy, but he wants to press. He wants to play. He wants to be dynamic and get in behind, so guys are eager to still make their mark this season. It was the Cali Clásico, so it was an important one, and we're here to play with him."

On conceding the second goal and Riqui Puig's impact off the bench:

"They're a really good team. When Riqui comes in, he gives them a different feel. They got a lot of passes and possession of the ball. ... We wanted to win the game. Giving up the second and third goal was tough, but we got to keep fighting."

On making several runs forward into the box:

"With me and Niko [Tsakiris], we understand each other's movement really well. We talk about one high, one staying back and holding position. I think we were able to read each other in the moments, and I think there were opportunities for me to run behind a little bit more today and into the box. So I think it's definitely a tool that we can utilize, but it's a balance as well, because at the end of the game, the last few minutes, they were getting a lot of transition opportunities with Riqui, and he's really good hopping low and creating space for himself."

On turning the season around:

"This is only the first week with Ian, so a lot of the philosophies have been the same, but there are some new ideas and tactical adjustments. It's about getting everyone on the same page and executing. We take it game by game. There's still a lot of MLS to play this year, and of course, the Leagues Cup, a tournament we're excited for. Two great games [against Chivas and LA Galaxy]. We get to play these guys again. It's another opportunity for the guys to play in a new type of tournament and we'll keep working week by week."

On playing in Ian Russell's system:

"I'm a player who likes to press and I think anticipate the way it's played. It's a structured formation. When we have our cues and trigger points, we can press and we can move. It involves everyone to press at the same time and kind of step up your lines and bounce to the next one. I think I can cover ground really well, so in the system, we want to move. We want to create space and get behind, and of course, on offense, play a little more direct. Long balls. I think we found Cristian [Espinoza] a few times in behind, and that's something we want to improve and keep doing."

