Orange and Blue Claim Second Win against Revs II this Season in 1-0 Result

June 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati 2 earned three points Sunday night at Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium for the team's fourth-straight win after beating New England Revolution II, 1-0. The Orange and Blue (10-4-1, 31 points) remain second in the Eastern Conference and have won nine of their last ten matches while Revs II (4-9-2, 16 points) sit 12th in the east.

Kenji Mboma Dem continued his recent scoring form for Cincinnati, as the attacker scored his fourth goal of the season in the 34th minute. Mboma Dem opened the scoring with a left-footed strike from inside the New England box, marking his sixth goal contribution in four matches since his return from injury.

It was a defensive battle for the rest of the match as neither side could find a goal in the second half. Paul Walters picked up his second clean sheet of the season in his seventh match for the Orange and Blue, while John Gunn made six saves for New England.

AS IT HAPPENED

CIN: Kenji Mboma Dem, GOAL - 34' (1-0) - After a long period of attacking play for the Orange and Blue through the opening half hour of play, Kenji Mboma Den broke the scoreless tie. Guilherme Santos found Mboma Dem, who assessed his options at the top of the Revs II penalty area, and elected to take it himself, beating John Gunn after a delayed shot past a couple New England defenders.

The Orange and Blue wrap up their three-match home stand next Sunday, July 7, against New York City FC II at Scudamore Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and tickets can be claimed through the FC Cincinnati App.

FC CINCINNATI 2 GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati 2 vs New England Revolution II

Date: June 30, 2024

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro

Venue: Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium

Kickoff: 6:04 p.m. ET

Weather: 80 degrees, clear

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-F

CIN: 1-0-1

NE: 0-0-0

CIN - Kenji Mboma Dem (Santos) 34'

NE - None

LINEUPS

CIN: Paul Walters, Moises Tablante, Juan Machado (Lincoln Matuskiewicz 84'), Brian Schaefer, Gaël Gibert, Amir Daley, Yair Ramos (Jesus Castellano 46'), Peter Mangione, Kenji Mboma Dem (Alejandro Guido 84'), Guilherme Santos (Yeiner Valoyes 89'), Ben Stitz (Stefan Chirila 61')

Substitutes not used: Hunter Morse, Illia Tyrkus, Nicholas Samways, Connor Stout

Head Coach: Tyrone Marshall

NE: John Gunn, Moshtaba Al-Hasnawi, Santiago Suarez, Eric Klein, Damario McIntosh (Alexandru Parvu 57') (Andrej Bjelajac 87'), Patrick Leal (C), Lucas Maciel, Olger Escobar (Marcos Dias 57'), Gevork Diarbian (Joshua Bolma 71'), Alex Monis, Malcolm Fry

Substitutes not used: Maxwell Weinstein, Liam Butts, Sage Kinner, Colby Quinones, Brandonn Bueno

Head Coach: Richie Williams

STATS SUMMARY: CIN/NE

Shots: 16 / 7

Shots on Goal: 7 / 3

Saves: 3 / 6

Corner Kicks: 5 / 8

Fouls: 17 / 10

Offside: 1 / 2

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CIN - Brian Schaefer (Yellow card) 57'

NE - Lucas Maciel (Yellow Card) 90' +2

OFFICIALSÃ¢â¬Â¯

Referee: Alex Beehler

Ast. Referees: Fermin Sanchez, Fernando Pina

Fourth Official: Mohamed Sadraoui

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from June 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.