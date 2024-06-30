Orange and Blue Claim Second Win against Revs II this Season in 1-0 Result
June 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati 2 earned three points Sunday night at Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium for the team's fourth-straight win after beating New England Revolution II, 1-0. The Orange and Blue (10-4-1, 31 points) remain second in the Eastern Conference and have won nine of their last ten matches while Revs II (4-9-2, 16 points) sit 12th in the east.
Kenji Mboma Dem continued his recent scoring form for Cincinnati, as the attacker scored his fourth goal of the season in the 34th minute. Mboma Dem opened the scoring with a left-footed strike from inside the New England box, marking his sixth goal contribution in four matches since his return from injury.
It was a defensive battle for the rest of the match as neither side could find a goal in the second half. Paul Walters picked up his second clean sheet of the season in his seventh match for the Orange and Blue, while John Gunn made six saves for New England.
AS IT HAPPENED
CIN: Kenji Mboma Dem, GOAL - 34' (1-0) - After a long period of attacking play for the Orange and Blue through the opening half hour of play, Kenji Mboma Den broke the scoreless tie. Guilherme Santos found Mboma Dem, who assessed his options at the top of the Revs II penalty area, and elected to take it himself, beating John Gunn after a delayed shot past a couple New England defenders.
The Orange and Blue wrap up their three-match home stand next Sunday, July 7, against New York City FC II at Scudamore Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and tickets can be claimed through the FC Cincinnati App.
FC CINCINNATI 2 GAME REPORT
FC Cincinnati 2 vs New England Revolution II
Date: June 30, 2024
Competition: MLS NEXT Pro
Venue: Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium
Kickoff: 6:04 p.m. ET
Weather: 80 degrees, clear
SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-F
CIN: 1-0-1
NE: 0-0-0
CIN - Kenji Mboma Dem (Santos) 34'
NE - None
LINEUPS
CIN: Paul Walters, Moises Tablante, Juan Machado (Lincoln Matuskiewicz 84'), Brian Schaefer, Gaël Gibert, Amir Daley, Yair Ramos (Jesus Castellano 46'), Peter Mangione, Kenji Mboma Dem (Alejandro Guido 84'), Guilherme Santos (Yeiner Valoyes 89'), Ben Stitz (Stefan Chirila 61')
Substitutes not used: Hunter Morse, Illia Tyrkus, Nicholas Samways, Connor Stout
Head Coach: Tyrone Marshall
NE: John Gunn, Moshtaba Al-Hasnawi, Santiago Suarez, Eric Klein, Damario McIntosh (Alexandru Parvu 57') (Andrej Bjelajac 87'), Patrick Leal (C), Lucas Maciel, Olger Escobar (Marcos Dias 57'), Gevork Diarbian (Joshua Bolma 71'), Alex Monis, Malcolm Fry
Substitutes not used: Maxwell Weinstein, Liam Butts, Sage Kinner, Colby Quinones, Brandonn Bueno
Head Coach: Richie Williams
STATS SUMMARY: CIN/NE
Shots: 16 / 7
Shots on Goal: 7 / 3
Saves: 3 / 6
Corner Kicks: 5 / 8
Fouls: 17 / 10
Offside: 1 / 2
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
CIN - Brian Schaefer (Yellow card) 57'
NE - Lucas Maciel (Yellow Card) 90' +2
OFFICIALS
Referee: Alex Beehler
Ast. Referees: Fermin Sanchez, Fernando Pina
Fourth Official: Mohamed Sadraoui
