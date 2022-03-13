Tight Contest to Close out the Four-Game Series Goes to Growlers
March 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The Lions took on the Newfoundland Growlers in Game Four of their four-game series this afternoon.
Growlers forward Ben Finkelstein opened the scoring in the first period went he put one past Lions netminder Philippe Desrosiers. The Lions' Kevin Auger evened things up later in the period scoring his first goal of the season. However, Newfoundland's Riley McCourt put the Growlers back in front less than two minutes before the end of the period.
The second period saw goals from Finkelstein again and Pavel Gogolev to increase the Growlers' lead to 4-1. The Lions were not ready to lay down and play dead just yet as forward Cédric Desruisseaux narrowed Newfoundland's lead to 4-2 with an assist going to Anthony Nellis. But just as the Lions were getting themselves back into the game, Growlers captain Zach O'Brien extended Newfoundland's lead with his 22nd goal of the season. After 40 minutes of play the Growlers had a 5-2 lead.
In the third period, Desruisseaux scored his second of the game to get the Lions to within two goals. With the wind in their sails, Lions forward Nicolas Larivière scored and Trois-Rivières was now only one goal down with the score 5-4. The Lions pulled out all the stops to even the score, but ultimately couldn't find the back of the net for that crucial game-tying goal.
Coach Bélanger's team returns from Newfoundland with a 1-3-0 record against the Growlers after this week's four-game series.
The Lions' next game is at Colisée Vidéotron on Wednesday with puck drop at 7:00 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 13, 2022
- Thunder Sink Mariners Thanks to Vidmar's Birthday Hatty - Adirondack Thunder
- Swamp Rabbits Skip Past Icemen 2-0 in Sunday Matinee - Jacksonville Icemen
- Walleye Come up Short of Series Sweep, Fall to Steelheads, 5-3, Sunday Evening - Toledo Walleye
- Steelheads Snap Skid in 5-3 Win over Walleye to Finish Road Trip - Idaho Steelheads
- Nagle Earns 200th ECHL Career Win as Royals Sweep Nailers - Reading Royals
- Cyclones Get Four out of Six Points on Weekend - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Nailers Come up Short, 3-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Stingrays Fall in Series Finale in Atlanta - South Carolina Stingrays
- Ingham Stops 30, Swamp Rabbits Blank Icemen 2-0 on Sunday - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Tight Contest to Close out the Four-Game Series Goes to Growlers - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Glads Bounce Back with Win over Stingrays - Atlanta Gladiators
- Vidmar's Birthday Hat Trick Downs Mariners - Maine Mariners
- Growlers Leap over Lions 5-4 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Kyle Marino, Colton Point Recalled by AHL Teams - Idaho Steelheads
- Theut Returned to Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - March 13 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Stephen Baylis Called up to AHL Tucson - Rapid City Rush
- Glads Ready to Get Back on Track at Home - Atlanta Gladiators
- Lions Go up against the Growlers for the Last Time this Week - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Royals Seek Weekend Sweep on the Road vs. Nailers - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Trois-Rivieres Lions Stories
- Tight Contest to Close out the Four-Game Series Goes to Growlers
- Lions Go up against the Growlers for the Last Time this Week
- Lions and Growlers: Game Three of Four
- Lions and Growlers Face off for the Third Time this Week
- Lions Fall 6-1 to Growlers at Mary Brown's Centre