Growlers Leap over Lions 5-4

The Newfoundland Growlers made it three straight victories over the Trois-Rivières Lions with a thrilling 5-4 win on Sunday afternoon at Mary Brown's Centre.

Ben Finkelstein got the Growlers going seven minutes into the first period with a hot shot over the shoulder of Phillipe Desrosiers to make it 1-0 Newfoundland.

Kevin Auger replied for the Lions moments later as he beat Evan Cormier on the backhand from a tight angle to bring it to 1-1.

Newfoundland nabbed the lead back moments before the first intermission as Orrin Centazzo spotted the streaking Riley McCourt open at the backdoor where he made no mistake to make it 2-1 Growlers after the 1st.

Finkelstein made it a pair on the afternoon 61 seconds into the middle frame as he exited the penalty box and was sprung on a shorthanded breakaway by Matteo Pietroniro, snapping one blocker side for his second of the game, giving the Growlers a 3-1 lead in the process.

After a strong push from the Lions in which Cormier and the penalty kill were called upon on several occasions, the Growlers offense rewarded the defensive efforts with a fourth goal. Zach O'Brien found Pavel Gogolev sneaking to the backdoor where he one-timed the pass home to make it 4-1 Newfoundland with 8:24 left in the 2nd.

Cedric Desruisseaux replied for the Lions with a nifty backhand move on the breakaway before O'Brien grabbed a goal of his own for the Growlers with a hot shot in the closing moments of the middle frame as Newfoundland led 5-2 going into the third period.

Desruisseaux opened the third with a push from the visitors as he beat Cormier in nearly identical fashion to his first of the game to get the Lions within two, down 5-3 with 15:46 left.

Nicolas Lariviere put the pressure on further with a power play strike moments later as Trois-Rivières cut the Newfoundland lead to 5-4 midway through the 3rd but the comeback bid would gain no further traction as Newfoundland held on for the 5-4 win.

Quick Hits

Ben Finkelstein (2G, 1A) and Orrin Centazzo (3A) both chipped in three points.

Evan Cormier made 32 saves in the win.

These two teams meet back in Trois-Rivières this coming Thursday.

Three Stars

1. NFL - B. Finkelstein

2. TR - C. Desruisseaux

3. NFL - O. Centazzo

