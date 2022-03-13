Cyclones Get Four out of Six Points on Weekend

Fort Wayne, IN- The Cyclones ended up settling with four out of a possible six points on the weekend, dropping a 5-2 Sunday matchup with the Fort Wayne Komets.

The Cyclones are in third place in the Central Division with a 30-23-3-0 record. Fort Wayne sits ahead of Cincinnati for second place with a 30-20-5-1 mark.

- After a scoreless first period, Kylor Wall gave Fort Wayne the second period lead 3:04 into the frame after getting a behind-the-net pass from Lynden McCallum to slid the puck between the legs of Michael Houser. The Komets doubled their lead 11:41 into the frame when Will Graber stepped in front of the crease for a shot, then collected his own rebound to shoot by Houser and hit off Connor Jones and into the back of the net.

- Louie Caporusso answered back just 15 seconds later. Dajon Mingo sent a stretch pass to Matt McLeod to cut in on Komets' goalie Samuel Harvey. The shot got stopped, but Caporusso chased the secondary chance and cashed in, scoring his 20th goal of the season. It's the first time in Caporusso's 10 year professional career that the veteran has scored 20 goals in a season with one team.

- The Cyclones started period three with an early power play afforded to them, but Drake Rymsha stole the puck for a shorthanded goal to give Fort Wayne a 3-1 lead 2:51 into the period.

- Wyatt Ege pulled Cincinnati within one thanks to a 2-on-1 feed from McLeod for the defender's sixth goal of the season. McLeod, who potted two assists, has eight points in his last five games.

- Rymsha yet again put the Komets up by two when he received a pass in the high slot from Anthony Petruzzelli at the 14:25 mark. Will Graber scored an empty net goal with 22 seconds left to make it 5-2. The Cyclones had over a minute of a 6-on-4 advantage in the final minutes of the game with Wall in the box and Houser to the bench.

- Houser finished the evening with 22 saves. Harvey collected 19 saves for the win.

The Cyclones open up a three game homestand Wednesday morning against the Kalamazoo Wings with a 10:30AM puck drop.

