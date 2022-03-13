Theut Returned to Wichita
March 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that goaltender Jake Theut (TOY-T) has been released from his PTO and returned to Wichita
Theut, 28, didn't appear in his first trip to the AHL. He is 2-1-1 in his last four starts for the Thunder. The third-year goaltender is 8-6-3 in 21 appearances this season with a 3.18 goals-against average and .914 save percentage.
Wichita is off until March 16 when the Thunder heads to Allen to take on the Americans starting at 7:05 p.m.
Jake Theut
