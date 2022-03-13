Kyle Marino, Colton Point Recalled by AHL Teams

BOISE, Idaho - Forward Kyle Marino has been recalled from the Idaho Steelheads to the Chicago Wolves, and goaltender Colton Point has been assigned by the Dallas Stars to the Texas Stars, Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Sunday.

Marino, 25, returned to the lineup for two games in Toledo and earned one assist on Saturday, increasing his point total to 10 points (four goals, six assists) through 19 games in Idaho this season. The Niagara Falls, Ont. native has earned three game-winning goals, which is tied for second on the team, and already owns career-bests in all major scoring categories. In 46 ECHL games, he holds 16 points (6-10-16) with two power play goals and 133 penalty minutes. Marino re-joins AHL Chicago once again where he has earned 51 penalty minutes in 12 games this season.

Point, 24, makes his second appearance in the AHL this season following 19 games with the Steelheads, owning a 7-8-2 record with a 2.56 goals-against average, a .912 save percentage and three shutouts. The native of North Bay, Ont. leads the team in goals-against average and save pct. while sitting eighth in the ECHL in GAA and tied for second in the league in shutouts. In 52 career ECHL games, he owns a 19-19-6 record with a 2.84 GAA and .901 save pct. with four shutouts in parts of three seasons. Point returns to AHL Texas after totaling a 1-2-0 record with a 4.40 GAA and a.843 save pct. through five games this season. He was selected 128th overall (5th Round) by Dallas in the 2013 NHL Draft and signed a one-year extension last summer.

The Steelheads close their three-in-three weekend against the Toledo Walleye today at 3:15 p.m. MT from Huntington Center and return to Idaho Central Arena on Friday, Mar. 18 at 7:10 p.m. against the Utah Grizzlies. Single-game tickets are available for all home games during the 2021-22 regular season by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling 331-TIXS! Make sure to secure your FloSports subscription for the 2021-22 season to lock in all Steelheads games and action from around the ECHL.

