Lions Go up against the Growlers for the Last Time this Week

The Lions are back on the ice this afternoon for the fourth time in five days at Mary Brown's Centre when they'll be taking on the Newfoundland Growlers yet again. After three games the Lions sport a 1-2-0 record.

Last night's game saw the Lions start on all cylinders and ended the first period with a 2-0 lead. But the wheels ultimately fell off and the Growlers won the contest 9-4.

The Lions will be looking to register their second victory this week in Newfoundland with puck drop at 2:30 p.m. this afternoon. The team will then be heading back home to Trois-Rivières.

Players to watch:

Lions defenceman Mathieu Gagnon has scored in each of the past two games against the Growlers.

Growlers forward Orrin Centazzo scored two goals last night against the Lions.

