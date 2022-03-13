Glads Bounce Back with Win over Stingrays
March 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (35-18-3-1) defeated the South Carolina Stingrays (18-33-6-0) by a score of 3-1 at Gas South Arena on the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice. Joe Murdaca saved all but one of the 29 shots in his direction, and Gabe Guertler scored the game-winning goal late in the second period.
First Star: Gabe Guertler (ATL) - game-winning goal
Second Star: Tim Davison (ATL) - goal, two assists
Third Star: Joe Murdaca (ATL) - 29 saves
Atlanta started the scoring late in the first period on a power play when Eric Neiley sent the puck across the high slot to Tim Davison who blasted a one-timer into the top right corner of the net (18:33).
The Stingrays tied the game at 1-1 midway through the second period after Ryan Dmowski scored on a breakaway opportunity (10:53).
The Glads took a 2-1 advantage with just 27 seconds left in the second period on a goal from Gabe Guertler (19:33). Derek Nesbitt collected the puck from behind the net and found Guertler in the low slot who fired it past South Carolina goaltender Hunter Shepard.
Atlanta sealed the 3-1 victory late in the third period after Hugo Roy found Eric Neiley in front of goal who slotted the disc into the empty net (19:37).
Atlanta goaltender Joe Murdaca saved 28 of 29 shots for his seventh straight win with the Gladiators.
The Gladiators take the ice again Tuesday morning at 10:00 AM against the Orlando Solar Bears at Gas South Arena.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 13, 2022
- Thunder Sink Mariners Thanks to Vidmar's Birthday Hatty - Adirondack Thunder
- Swamp Rabbits Skip Past Icemen 2-0 in Sunday Matinee - Jacksonville Icemen
- Walleye Come up Short of Series Sweep, Fall to Steelheads, 5-3, Sunday Evening - Toledo Walleye
- Steelheads Snap Skid in 5-3 Win over Walleye to Finish Road Trip - Idaho Steelheads
- Nagle Earns 200th ECHL Career Win as Royals Sweep Nailers - Reading Royals
- Cyclones Get Four out of Six Points on Weekend - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Nailers Come up Short, 3-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Stingrays Fall in Series Finale in Atlanta - South Carolina Stingrays
- Ingham Stops 30, Swamp Rabbits Blank Icemen 2-0 on Sunday - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Tight Contest to Close out the Four-Game Series Goes to Growlers - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Glads Bounce Back with Win over Stingrays - Atlanta Gladiators
- Vidmar's Birthday Hat Trick Downs Mariners - Maine Mariners
- Growlers Leap over Lions 5-4 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Kyle Marino, Colton Point Recalled by AHL Teams - Idaho Steelheads
- Theut Returned to Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - March 13 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Stephen Baylis Called up to AHL Tucson - Rapid City Rush
- Glads Ready to Get Back on Track at Home - Atlanta Gladiators
- Lions Go up against the Growlers for the Last Time this Week - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Royals Seek Weekend Sweep on the Road vs. Nailers - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.