Glads Bounce Back with Win over Stingrays

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (35-18-3-1) defeated the South Carolina Stingrays (18-33-6-0) by a score of 3-1 at Gas South Arena on the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice. Joe Murdaca saved all but one of the 29 shots in his direction, and Gabe Guertler scored the game-winning goal late in the second period.

First Star: Gabe Guertler (ATL) - game-winning goal

Second Star: Tim Davison (ATL) - goal, two assists

Third Star: Joe Murdaca (ATL) - 29 saves

Atlanta started the scoring late in the first period on a power play when Eric Neiley sent the puck across the high slot to Tim Davison who blasted a one-timer into the top right corner of the net (18:33).

The Stingrays tied the game at 1-1 midway through the second period after Ryan Dmowski scored on a breakaway opportunity (10:53).

The Glads took a 2-1 advantage with just 27 seconds left in the second period on a goal from Gabe Guertler (19:33). Derek Nesbitt collected the puck from behind the net and found Guertler in the low slot who fired it past South Carolina goaltender Hunter Shepard.

Atlanta sealed the 3-1 victory late in the third period after Hugo Roy found Eric Neiley in front of goal who slotted the disc into the empty net (19:37).

Atlanta goaltender Joe Murdaca saved 28 of 29 shots for his seventh straight win with the Gladiators.

The Gladiators take the ice again Tuesday morning at 10:00 AM against the Orlando Solar Bears at Gas South Arena.

