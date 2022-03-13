ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Sunday announced the following fine and suspensions.

Idaho's Wardley fined, suspended

Idaho's Evan Wardley has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #755, Idaho at Toledo, on March 12.

Wardley is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his game misconduct for aggressor at 7:21 of the third period.

Wardley will miss Idaho's games vs. Toledo today (March 13) and vs. Utah (March 18).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Wheeling's Boomhower fined, suspended

Wheeling's Shaw Boomhower has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #758, Reading at Wheeling, on March 12.

Boomhower is fined and suspended under Rule #40.4 as the result of his game misconduct for physical abuse of officials - category III at 11:07 of the third period.

Boomhower will miss Wheeling's games vs. Reading today (March 13) and at Indy (March 18 and March 19.

Kansas City's Robidoux fined, suspended

Kansas City's Mikael Robidoux has been suspended for four games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #757, Kansas City at Utah, on March 12.

Robidoux was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for kneeing under Rule #50.5 at 15:47 of the first period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Robidoux will miss Kansas City's games vs. Tulsa (March 15) and at Rapid City (March 18, March 19 and March 20).

