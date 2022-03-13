Royals Seek Weekend Sweep on the Road vs. Nailers

March 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release









Reading Royals goaltender Pat Nagle fights off the Wheeling Nailers

(Reading Royals) Reading Royals goaltender Pat Nagle fights off the Wheeling Nailers(Reading Royals)

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, play the Wheeling Nailers Sunday, Mar. 13th at 4:10 p.m. at WesBanco Arena. This is the sixth and final meeting between the two teams this regular season. The Nailers are 1-4-0 in their last five games while the Royals have won eight of their last ten games.

Reading defeated Wheeling in their last meeting, 9-1, Saturday, Mar. 12 at WesBanco Arena.

Multi-point nights for six Royals skaters including five assists from Patrick Bajkov backed by a 27 save performance from Pat Nagle propelled the Royals over the Nailers on the road. Reading is 3-1-1 this season against Wheeling and have won the last three meetings.

Kirk MacDonald talks before the Royals take on the Nailers with Erik Jesberger.

Reading took the lead with three goals in the first period after Sean Josling scored the lone goal of the game for Wheeling 1:28 into the game. Jackson Cressey and Trevor Gooch began multi-point games with first period goals while Dominic Cormier earned the game winning goal, putting the Royals ahead for good with Reading's first of five power play goals.

Reading scored six goals in the final two periods to win by their largest margin of victory this season. Brayden Low and Bajkov were credited as one of the two helpers to Cressey's and Gooch's second goals. Low's helper was one of his four assists in the game while Bajkov earned his second of five assists for an ECHL single game career high in assists. Brad Morrison followed suit and scored two consecutive goals in the second period for a Royals' six-goal lead heading into the final period of regulation, 7-1.

Frank DiChiara and Thomas Ebbing scored Reading's final two goals in the game on the power play in the third period to improve the Royals point streak to ten games (8-0-1-1).

The Royals hold first place in the North Division as they play their second of three-straight games against non-divisional opponents. Reading hoists a 31-12-6-2 record with a .686 point percentage. They sit ahead of the Newfoundland Growlers who are in second with a .650 point percentage. The divisional standings follow with Trois-Rivières in third holding a .531 point percentage while Worcester sits in fourth place with .519 point percentages and Maine falls to fifth place with a .509 point percentage. Adirondack is in last place with a .434 point percentage in 53 games.

UPCOMING GAMES

AFFILIATION NIGHT - 3/18/22

Affiliation Night presented by Enersys

Flyers Friday presented by Deibler Dental

Gritty Appearance

Kirill Ustimenko bobblehead giveaway, presented by Savage Auto Group

PA Lotto giveaway

Specialty jersey

4 for $48 - 4 tickets, 4 burgers, 4 sodas

ST.HATTRICK'S NIGHT - 3/19/22

Green Ice

Retro lunchbox giveaway presented by Deibler Dental

$10,000 giveaway

Speciality jersey

Green beer

$1 Day - 3/20/22

$1 Popcorn/$1 Nachos/$1 Hot Dogs

Salute to Essential Workers Sundays presented by Visions Federal Credit Union (Teachers)

Post-Game skate presented by T-Mobile

Buy tickets HERE: www.royalshockey.com/promotions

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.