Ingham Stops 30, Swamp Rabbits Blank Icemen 2-0 on Sunday
March 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - Jacob Ingham's second shutout of the season and Max Zimmer's early goal lifted the Greenville Swamp Rabbits over the Jacksonville Icemen, 2-0, on Sunday afternoon at the Veterans Memorial Arena.
Greenville needed just 30 second to score the opening goal, as Ben Freeman slid the puck to a wide-open Max Zimmer, who rifled home his 15th goal of the season for the 1-0 lead. The period finished with Jacksonville leading 8-4 in the shots.
After a scoreless second period saw the shots level at 14-14, the Swamp Rabbits fended off a relentless Icemen offense that produced 16 shots in the third and secured the 2-0 scoreline as Brett Kemp scored the empty-net goal at 19:16, his 17th of the season.
At the final horn, Swamp Rabbits goaltender Jacob Ingham captured his third professional shutout, his second of the season, while stopping all 30 Icemen shots.
With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to 23-24-4-3, while the Icemen fall to 32-19-2-2. Greenville's victory is the team's seventh in its last nine games.
The Swamp Rabbits remain on the road for a Wednesday night meeting with the South Carolina Stingrays at the North Charleston Coliseum. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
