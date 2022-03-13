ECHL Transactions - March 13

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, March 13, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Wheeling:

Cameron Hough, F

Hayden Lavigne, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Brandon Kasel, G returned from loan to Utica

Delete Mareks Mitens, G recalled by Utica

Fort Wayne:

Add Tyler Busch, F activated from reserve

Delete Connor Corcoran, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Colton Kehler, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Peter Thome, G activated from reserve

Delete Kyle Marino, F recalled by Chicago (AHL)

Delete Colton Point, G recalled to Texas by Dallas

Indy:

Delete Christian Evers, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Maine:

Add Brendan St-Louis, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Jason Horvath, D placed on reserve

Delete Mathew Santos, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/6)

Newfoundland:

Add C.J. Hayes, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Gordie Green, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Delete Ty Taylor, G loaned to Syracuse

Add Hunter Fejes, F activated from reserve [3/11]

Delete Kevin Lohan, D loaned to Ontario [3/11]

Rapid City:

Delete Stephen Baylis, F loaned to Tucson

South Carolina:

Add Karl Boudrias, D activated from reserve

Add Barret Kirwin, F activated from reserve

Delete Nicholas Blachman, F placed on reserve

Delete Greg DiTomaso, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Josh Victor, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Tyler Drevitch, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Jared Cockrell, F activated from reserve

Delete Bobby Hampton, F placed on reserve

Delete Matt Quercia, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Jake Theut, G returned from loan to Bakersfield

