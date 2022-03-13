ECHL Transactions - March 13
March 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, March 13, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Wheeling:
Cameron Hough, F
Hayden Lavigne, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Brandon Kasel, G returned from loan to Utica
Delete Mareks Mitens, G recalled by Utica
Fort Wayne:
Add Tyler Busch, F activated from reserve
Delete Connor Corcoran, D placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Colton Kehler, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Peter Thome, G activated from reserve
Delete Kyle Marino, F recalled by Chicago (AHL)
Delete Colton Point, G recalled to Texas by Dallas
Indy:
Delete Christian Evers, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Maine:
Add Brendan St-Louis, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Jason Horvath, D placed on reserve
Delete Mathew Santos, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/6)
Newfoundland:
Add C.J. Hayes, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Gordie Green, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Delete Ty Taylor, G loaned to Syracuse
Add Hunter Fejes, F activated from reserve [3/11]
Delete Kevin Lohan, D loaned to Ontario [3/11]
Rapid City:
Delete Stephen Baylis, F loaned to Tucson
South Carolina:
Add Karl Boudrias, D activated from reserve
Add Barret Kirwin, F activated from reserve
Delete Nicholas Blachman, F placed on reserve
Delete Greg DiTomaso, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Josh Victor, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Tyler Drevitch, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Jared Cockrell, F activated from reserve
Delete Bobby Hampton, F placed on reserve
Delete Matt Quercia, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Jake Theut, G returned from loan to Bakersfield
