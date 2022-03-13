Stephen Baylis Called up to AHL Tucson

(Rapid City Rush) Rapid City Rush winger Stephen Baylis(Rapid City Rush)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that winger Stephen Baylis has been loaned to the AHL Tucson Roadrunners.

Baylis heads to Tucson for the third time this season. He has appeared in four games for the Roadrunners and recorded two penalty minutes. Over 47 games with the Rush, the third-year pro leads the team with 22 goals along with 22 assists. He is second on the team with 44 points on the season.

The Rush will return to action on Friday, March 18 for the first of three games against the Kansas City Mavericks. It's a St. Patrick's Day Celebration, presented by Vast Broadband, and puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.

