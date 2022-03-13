Glads Ready to Get Back on Track at Home

March 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (34-18-3-1) will look to start another win streak today against the South Carolina Stingrays (18-34-6-0) on the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice at Gas South Arena. Atlanta's previous streak was snapped at nine games in a loss to Norfolk on Friday. The Gladiators still lead the South Division with a .643 points percentage.

Scouting the Stingrays

The Stingrays have fallen back to last place in the South Division and are currently 14 games below .500. Captain Andrew Cherniwchan continues to lead South Carolina with 38 points (18G-20A). Rookie Ryan Dmowski has been a bright spot up front for the Stingrays and has accumulated 22 points (15G-7A) in 23 games this season. South Carolina has struggled to score this season and rank last in the ECHL with 2.50 goals-for per game.

Last Time Out

The Gladiators fell behind 3-0 to the Admirals in the third period on Friday and rallied back to tie the game at 3-3 late in the third. Norfolk's Greg Betzold scored just seconds after Atlanta's Derek Topatigh tied the score, and the Admirals claimed a 4-3 win.

Last Meeting

Atlanta came back to beat South Carolina 4-3 last Sunday afternoon in North Charleston. The Gladiators trailed 3-1 in the third period but scored three goals in two minutes and 26 seconds to go ahead. Hugo Roy netted the game-winner just over seven minutes into the third.

The Ma-Shin

Sanghoon Shin's point streak ended at 13 games when he went pointless on Mar. 11 vs Norfolk. Shin's run is currently tied for fifth this season in the ECHL. In 15 games this season, the South Korean has racked up 17 points (10G-7A) and provided a huge boost to the Atlanta offense. Shin is also tied with teammate Cody Sylvester for the longest goal streak in the ECHL this season at seven games.

Power Play Humming

The Gladiators have scored power-play goals in five of their last six games, including the last four contests. In those last six games, Atlanta is 10-24 (41.7%) on the man-advantage. The Glads have also notched power-play goals in 13 of their last 15 games, going 19-53 (35.8%) on the man-up in that span. Derek Topatigh leads Atlanta with 14 power-play points and six power-play goals. The Glads' power play had been ranked near the bottom of the league for most of the season, but in recent weeks Atlanta has climbed up to 14th in league rankings at 19.6%.

The Return of Roy

Hugo Roy has lit the lamp in each of his last three games with the Gladiators since returning to Atlanta's lineup from the Belleville Senators in the AHL. Roy has only played in 23 games with the Gladiators this season but still ranks third on the club with 15 goals. The 6-foot-1 forward has been electric when he has the puck, and he has cashed in on 20.3% of his shots with Atlanta. Roy's 15 tallies this season are a new professional high.

--

WHEN: Sunday, Mar. 13 at 3:00 PM ET

WHERE: Gas South Arena - Duluth, Ga.

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators vs South Carolina Stingrays

PROMOTION: Sunday Fun Day presented by WNB Factory

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.