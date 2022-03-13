Steelheads Snap Skid in 5-3 Win over Walleye to Finish Road Trip

TOLEDO, OHIO - The Idaho Steelheads (30-26-3) snapped their six-game losing skid with a 5-3 win over the Toledo Walleye (37-15-3) on Sunday night from Huntington Center to close the six-game road trip.

THE GAME'S STO--RY

After the first half of the first period going back and forth, the Walleye netted two goals in 69 seconds in the back half of the frame to hop out to a two-goal lead before Steelheads forward Yauheni Aksiantsiuk (17:44 1st) executed a textbook wall pass for his own tally on a takeaway to cut the lead down to 2-1. The Steelheads' first power play of the game broke their man-advantage scoring skid thanks to forward Shawn McBride (PP, 12:11 2nd) on a flip through the netminder's pad to tie the game, 2-2.The Steelheads opened the game in the third period with a second strike from McBride (2:27 3rd) to jump ahead, 3-2. Though the Walleye came back to tie the game, Steelheads forward A.J. White (15:38 3rd; 18:40 3rd) steps up to push in the game-winner and the insurance tally to claim the 5-3 win.

ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. IDH - A.J. White (2 goals, game-winner)

2. IDH - Shawn McBride (2 goals)

3. TOL - Patrick Curry (goal)

PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME

A.J. White (F) - Game-winner & insurance goal

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

- A.J. White: White scored the final two goals of the game to claim the contest with his fourth multi-goal game of the season. He has tied his career-best of 51 points set during the 2018-19 season.

- Shawn McBride: McBride earned his second multi-goal game of the season as well as his third power play goal. He now owns 12 goals and is tied for third in scoring at 32 points.

- Will Cullen: Cullen has earned points in all three games since joining the Steelheads on Friday with four points. He also extended his point streak to five games with six points (3-3-6) and has points in seven of his last eight games (4-4-8).

- Peter Thome: Thome earned his first professional win in his second 32-save performance of the weekend.

CATCH OF THE DAY

The Steelheads finished their six-game road trip with a strong win to snap their six-game losing skid both overall and on the road. The regulation win is their first since February 12 against Tulsa in another five-goal night and is the first road win since February 18 in Kansas City during a 2-1 shootout win. The three-goal third period is the most goal scored in that frame since February 2 against Jacksonville when all three goals in the game came in that period. The Steelheads return home for a five-game homestand and return to Mountain Division play with 13 games remaining.

ATTENDANCE: 6,353

LOOKING AHEAD

The Steelheads and Walleye finish their three-in-three series on Sunday, Mar. 13 at 3:15 p.m. MT from Huntington Center. Coverage begins at 3:00 p.m. on 95.3 The Ticket & FloHockey.tv.

