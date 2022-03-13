Nagle Earns 200th ECHL Career Win as Royals Sweep Nailers
March 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, defeated the Wheeling Nailers, 3-2, Sunday, Mar. 13 at WesBanco Arena. Royals goaltender Pat Nagle saved 25 of 27 shots while Nailers goalie Brody Claeys saved 26 of 29 shots.
Reading struck first 1:58 into the game off of an opening delay of game penalty called on the Nailers. In the final seconds of the power play, Kenny Hausinger buried a centering pass from Jacob Pritchard to score his first of two goals in the game for an early Royals' lead, 1-0.
Royals defeat the Nailers at Wesbanco Arena, 3-2.
Reading extended their lead to two goals on Hausinger's second goal in the opening minutes of the second period. Sam Houde answered back for Wheeling with a dangle around Nagle to cut the deficit to one goal heading into the final period of regulation with Reading ahead, 2-1.
Each team scored a goal in the third and final period of play. Brad Morrison scored first for a Royals' two-goal lead until the final 1:18 of play. Josh Maniscalco drew the game back within a goal for Wheeling in the final minutes of the game, but the Nailers fell short of tying the game as Nagle saved the final three shots he faced to secure the Royals' road win. Reading improve their point streak to eleven games on Pat Nagle's 200th ECHL career win in his 12th pro season.
The Royals travel to Norfolk to take on the Admirals Wednesday, Mar. 16th, at 7:30 p.m. at Norfolk Scope Arena.
