Tigers Fall 2-1 in Red Deer

September 21, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







The Tigers took on the Red Deer Rebels at the Peavey Mart Centrium on Friday night. The roster featured a new look squad as 12 players are still away at NHL camps. Only six regulars from last year's team suited up for the orange and black in the first matchup between the two teams since the playoffs.

Each team got a crack on the power play in the first period but the goaltenders stood tall keeping the game scoreless. The Tigers outshot the Rebels 10 to 4 in the opening frame.

Liam Ruck broke the scoreless tie with just under two and a half minutes remaining in the second period. Ruck grabbed the loose puck at center ice and skated it into the offensive zone. Once he got to the faceoff dot, he let a wrister go that beat the netminder top corner blocker side.

The Rebels responded quickly in the third period with a pair of early goals. Jhett Larson scored the tying goal 49 seconds into the period. While shorthanded, Larson skated into the Tigers' zone and found the top corner with a quick wrister. Just over a minute later Carson Birnie gave the Rebels the lead. Birnie came from behind the net and jammed at the puck until it found it's way under Jordan Switzer's pad. The Tigers battled hard to tie the game, outshooting the Rebels 14-6 in the final period, but unfortunately they were unable to score the tying goal.

Jordan Switzer got his first start of the pre-season in the Tigers net. He had a great game saving 23 of the 25 shots that he faced.

Special Teams:

PP: 0/5 - 0%

PK: 5/5 - 100%

The Tigers are back in action on Sunday, September 15th when they host the Lethbridge Hurricanes in their final game of the pre-season. Game time is 4:00 PM.

