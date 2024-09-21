Chiefs Open Season in Dramatic Fashion, Defeat Cougars 4-3 in Overtime
September 21, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Prince George, B.C. - The Chiefs kicked off the 2024-25 campaign in dramatic fashion with a 4-3 overtime win against the Prince George Cougars on the road Friday night. Five Chiefs made their WHL debuts last night: Cohen Harris, Harry Mattern, Ossie McIntyre, Dane Pyatt and Rhett Sather.
Just over three minutes into play, it was Rasmus Ekström who scored Spokane's first goal of the season with help from rookie forward Cohen Harris - his first WHL career point. The Swede picked up the puck along the boards and brought it back to the slot, where he chipped in a slick backhander over the shoulder of Joshua Ravensbergen to give the Chiefs an early 1-0 lead.
Three minutes later, Prince George got themselves on the board with a power play goal from Matteo Danis, quickly followed by a goal by Jett Lajoie to give the Cougars a 2-1 lead at 6:47. But the Chiefs fought back, as rookie Dane Pyatt flew down the ice with the puck near the halfway mark of the period and found the twine to score his first WHL career goal and tie things up 2-2.
Outstanding goaltending efforts on both sides kept the game tied through the second period.
Things looked to be shifting the Cougars' way at 14:32 in the third when Ephram McNutt finally broke the tie with help from Carson Carels and Jett Lajoie. Spokane wasn't done yet, though. Rushing down the left boards, overage forward Shea Van Olm threw a shot on net and when it was blocked by Ravensbergen, Harris was there to drive the rebound home and once again even the score at 17:11 in the third. It marks Harris' first WHL career goal, and 2009-born forward Ossie McIntyre also picked up his first WHL career point with an assist.
This ended up pushing the game to overtime, where rookie Mathis Preston found himself speeding up the ice and firing the puck on net just less than two minutes into the extra frame. Defenseman Owen Schoettler was there to pick up the wide-open rebound and chip in the game-winning goal to seal the Chiefs' 4-3 opening night victory.
Michaluk played all 61:49 for the Chiefs, stopping 27 of 30 shots faced on his way to picking up his first win of the season.
Up next, the Chiefs face the Cougars again Saturday night before returning to the States to take on the Wenatchee Wild next Friday on the road.
