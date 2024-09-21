Broncos Look for Weekend Split with Blades

September 21, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos (0-1-0-) will look to spoil the party in Saskatoon Saturday night, closing out a home-at-home series with the Blades (1-0-0-0). Saskatoon took the opening game of the WHL season 4-1 at the innovationPlex Friday.

The Broncos goal their lone goal from Rylan Gould (Headingly, MB) last night while goaltender Reid Dyck made 32 saves in the loss to the Blades.

Game time is set for 7 PM, you can listen to the game on Country 94.1 with Gino De Paoli starting at 6:45 or watch the action on WHL Live.

