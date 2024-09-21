Rudolph Scores First WHL Goal, But Raiders Fall 3-2 in Overtime to Start Season

The Prince Albert Raiders came back to tie the game late against the Regina Pats, but would eventually fall 3-2 in overtime in their 2024-25 home opener on Friday night at the Art Hauser Centre.

The Pats struck in the first period, scoring their first goal of the season on their first powerplay. Braxton Whitehead came streaking into the Raider zone down the right wing, and barreled down towards the goal line and threw a pass in front. Sam Oremba came crashing down in front of the net, and he was able to blast a one timer home past Max Hildebrand on the blocker side, giving Regina a 1-0 lead 7:07 into the game.

The Raiders tied the game with 2:01 to go in the first, as they were beneficiaries of a lucky bounce in front of the Pats net. After Aiden Oiring dumped the puck on goal from the blue line, Kelton Pyne had a tough time playing it in his crease, and the puck rattled around in the blue paint. With players crashing the net, Niall Crocker was able to shovel a backhand shot into the back of the net. His first of the season tied the game at 1-1, which would be the score heading into the second period.

Regina scored the only goal of the second period, courtesy of Logan Peskett. After the Pats were able to hold the puck in in the offensive zone, Samual Laplante fired a shot on goal from the blue line. It deflected off a Raider in front of the net and past Hildebrand, and a quick video review for a high stick confirmed the goal would stand, as Regina took their second lead of the night, 2-1.

Hildebrand redeemed himself for the goal given up in the middle frame, making a couple of big pad saves to keep it a one goal game, stopping nine out of 10 shots he faced in the second. At the other end, Pyne stopped all 10 shots thrown at him in the second, as Regina took a 2-1 lead into the third.

The Raiders had to work and work and watch most of the time run down in the third period before tying the game. With exactly two minutes left in regulation, Daxon Rudolph sniped his first Western Hockey League goal. After Doogan Pederson rimmed the puck around the boards, it was picked up by Crocker behind the net. Crocker swung a pass to the right circle for Rudolph, who fired a shot past Pyne. His first goal in the WHL was a big one, as it tied the game at 2-2 in the late stages of the game.

With no more goals scored in regulation, the Raiders and Pats went off to overtime. For Prince Albert, it was the third straight game going into extra time, as their last two preseason games also required overtime.

Despite getting a handful of chances in overtime, the Raiders would give up the game winning goal with 47 seconds left on the clock. After a flurry of chances on Hildebrand, Zackary Shantz found himself wide open in the low slot to bury a shot home to give the Pats a 3-2 win on the road to start the 2024-25 campaign.

The Raiders (0-0-1-0) head to Moose Jaw tomorrow night to take on the defending WHL champion Warriors. Puck drop is scheduled for just after 7pm.

