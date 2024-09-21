All Signs Of Blades Hockey Return, Open Season With Win Over Broncos

Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatoon Blades opened their 2024-25 season with a 4-1 victory Friday on the road at Innovation IPlex against the Swift Current Broncos.

Opening night in the WHL was business as usual for the Blue and Gold considering what they've been accustomed to the past several years. The Blades jumped out to a 2-0 lead, played sound defensively for a majority of the game, and finished off strong with a two-goal third period.

It wasn't the veterans that kickstarted things for Saskatoon, but the all-rookie forward line of Kohen Lodge, Lochlan Tetarenko, and Cooper Williams. Tonight marked all three players' first WHL game, recording their first career points on the opening goal of the night. With his parents in attendance, Lodge scored his first career goal 8:04 into the first period. The Blades' 2023 ninth-round pick signed with the club in February of this year and put his name on the map less than a year later. Tetarenko had the primary assist on the goal, while Williams set the play up in the neutral zone.

Saskatoon netminder Austin Elliott was the game's first star stopping 24-of-25 shots. The 20-year-old netminder now holds a career record of 56-14-5-1, with a .907 save percentage and a 2.35 goals-against average.

Bethune, SK's own Ben Riche netted the insurance marker with under four minutes to go in the contest. The WHL's preseason points leader (2G, 7A) picked up right where he left off, scoring in his Blades regular season debut.

2005-born forwards Rowan Calvert and Tyler Parr recorded two points in the win. Calvert scored the dagger late in the third and tallied an assist along with it, while Parr dished two helpers.

The Blades now have seven straight victories against the Broncos. Tomorrow night could make it eight as the Saskatoon welcome Swift Current to SaskTel Centre for their Merlin Ford Lincoln Home Opener.

Next Game: The Blades welcome the Broncos to SaskTel Centre for their Merlin Ford Lincoln Home Opener tomorrow night. Several sections have been opened in the upper bowl with more than 7000 tickets sold.

Our tailgate party featuring live music, food, and beverages gets underway at 4:30pm, with doors opening at 6:00pm. Puck drop is slated for 7:00pm following a special pre-game presentation on the ice at 6:50pm.

