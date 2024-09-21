Hawks Rally to Top Blazers 5-2 in Kamloops
September 21, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks rallied from two goals down to defeat the Kamloops Blazers, 5-2, as center Kyle Chyzowski netted his second WHL career hat trick on Friday night.
The Blazers struck first, finding the back of the net twice late in the second period to take the lead. Five straigjht goals from Portland in the third period saw the Winterhawks rally back for a 5-2 win in their season opener.
Kyle Chyzowski got the Hawks first goal of the season off a quick shot from the right circle, beating the Blazer's goaltender blocker-side 12:07 into the third period. Chyzowski earned his second goal of the night on 4-on-4, intercepting a Blazer pass in the defensive zone before deking the Kamloops goaltender on the backhand to tie the game at two. Tallying the game-winner, Kyle McDonough made it 3-2 on a wrist shot from the left dot with 3:50 left in regulation. Jordan Duguay followed that up with his first WHL goal in his WHL debut, skating into the zone and ripping it high over the glove of the netminder. Chyzowski sealed the deal for the Winterhawks with an empty netter, recording his second career WHL hat-trick and Portland's fifth goal in the third period for the 5-2 final.
The Winterhawks head to Kelowna to face the Rockets on Saturday, September 21, at 6:05 p.m. at Prospera Place.
