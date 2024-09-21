Preview: Americans at Royals - September 21
September 21, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Americans @ Royals
Friday, September 20 | Victoria, B.C. | Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre
Start Time: 6:05 p.m. PT
LAST GAME: The Americans opened the 2024-25 season with a 5-4 overtime loss to the Victoria Royals Friday night. Brandon Whynott scored twice while Jake Sloan and Cruz Pavao each picked up a goal, but Keaton Verhoeff tied the game in the third for the Royals before scoring the overtime winner. Lukas Matecha finished with 45 saves in the loss. It was the first time in three years that the Americans opened the season by going into overtime.
VS VICTORIA: Saturday is the second of four meetings between the Americans and Royals this season. Tri-City dropped the season opener 5-4 in overtime on Friday night. With the loss the Americans have now lost their last five games at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre. They have also lost the last five head-to-head meetings with Victoria as the Royals swept the season series last year. The Americans last victory in Victoria came on December 18, 2021. The Royals will make their two appearances in Tri-City on January 11 and February 7.
The Ferguson Waterworks home opener is set for Saturday, October 5 against the Kelowna Rockets.
How to Tune In:
Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here
Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App
