Shantz Overtime Goal Seals Opening Night Victory

September 21, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats' Zach Moore amd Tye Spencer on game night

Regina, Sask. - Zackary Shantz secured the opening night victory with the overtime winner as the Regina Pats opened the 2024-25 season with a 3-2 win over the Prince Albert Raiders on Friday at the Art Hauser Centre.

The Pats have now won their last five games that have gone to extra-time thanks to Shantz' late game heroics. The Sucker Creek, Alta. product lifted a wrist shot over Max Hildebrand for his second career overtime winner with just 47 seconds left in the frame.

Shantz finished the game with two points (1G-1A) after he assisted Samuel Laplante's first career WHL goal which gave the Pats a 2-1 lead in the second period. That was the Pats second lead of the night as they opened the scoring in the first as Sam Oremba's power play tally gave Regina a 1-0 lead early on.

Kelton Pyne stopped 37 of 39 in his fourth career win against the Raiders. The Pats now open their season with a win for the second straight season, and for the third time in their last four seasons. The Pats also break a four-game road losing-streak in Prince Albert while also improving to 3-1 over their last four games versus Prince Albert.

The Pats move to 42-49-3-10-0 all-time record on opening night, and to 3-3-1 all-time in season openers against the Prince Albert Raiders.

FINAL SCORE: Pats 3, Raiders 2 (OT)

THE GOALS

First Period

1-0 Pats at 7:07 - Sam Oremba (1), assisted by Braxton Whitehead (4-on-3 PP) // Whitehead entered the Raiders zone with speed, put a centering pass to the front of the goal, and Oremba finished the play beating Max Hildebrand on the powerplay to give the Pats a 1-0 lead.

1-1 Raiders at 17:59 - Nial Crocker (1), assisted by Player & Player // Oiring's shot was stopped by Pyne who had trouble corralling it and Crocker put the puck in the back of the net to tie the game at 1-1.

Second Period

2-1 Pats at 2:21 - Samuel Laplante (1), assisted by Zackary Shantz // Laplante lifted a long-range shot from just inside the blueline that eluded Hildebrand to make it 2-1 Pats early in the second period.

Third Period

2-2 Team at 18:00 - Daxon Rudolph (1), assisted by Nial Crocker & Doogan Pederson // Rudolph snuck in along the right side and his shot beat Pyne short side to tie the game up at 2-2.

Overtime

3-2 Pats at 4:13 - Zackary Shantz (1), assisted by Cole Temple // Temple won a puck battle behind the Raiders net and he fed a pass to Shantz, and he beat a sprawling Hildebrand to give the Pats a 3-2 win.

THE STATISTICS

SOG: Regina - 8-10-4-3-25 | Prince Albert - 14-10-13-2-39

PP: Regina - 1/4 | Prince Albert - 0/3

THE GOALTENDING BATTLE

Regina: Kelton Pyne (37 saves / 39 shots)

Prince Albert: Max Hildebrand (22 saves / 25 shots)

THE 3 STARS

First: Daxon Rudolph (1G) - Raiders

Second: Kelton Pyne (37 SV, W) - Pats

Third: Niall Crocker (1G-1A) - Raiders

COMING UP

The Pats home opener is September 21st against the Brandon Wheat Kings with a 6 pm puck drop!

