Chenier Scores Twice, Raiders Win First Game of Season 6-4 in Moose Jaw

September 21, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince Albert Raiders News Release







The Prince Albert Raiders came into Moose Jaw on Saturday night, looking to avenge a 3-2 overtime loss to the Regina Pats the night before, and that's exactly what they did. The green and gold were able to take down the defending WHL champs 6-4 at the Moose Jaw Events Centre. Oli Chenier took control of the game in the third period, scoring twice including the game winning goal with 2:57 left in regulation.

It didn't take much time into this one for Ty Meunier to score his first Western Hockey League goal, as he found the back of the net with 13:36 left in the first period. Riley Boychuk won a puck battle behind the net and sent a backhand pass in front. The puck found Meunier's stick, and the 16-year-old ripped a one timer past Jackson Unger for his first goal in his second game. With the assist, Boychuk picked up his first WHL point, as the Raiders took an early 1-0 lead.

Moose Jaw tied the game with 4:31 remaining in the first period, as Owen Berge found the back of the net for the first time this season. A chip in play near the Raider blue line led to a quick two on one rush for the Warriors, with Berge carrying the puck down the left wing. With the option to pass, Berge elected to shoot, and sniped the puck far side over Max Hildebrand's glove, tying the game at 1-1.

The Raiders regained the lead less than 90 seconds later, as Harrison Lodewyk scored his first goal of the season. After Brayden Dube gathered the puck behind the Moose Jaw net, he sent an incredible pass in front. Skating around the right side of the net, he passed it on his backhand, away from his momentum and across his body. The pass found Lodewyk who came crashing towards the net. Lodewyk gained control of the puck and sniped a shot top corner past Unger.

After 20 minutes, Lodewyk's goal was the differentiator, as Prince Albert took a 2-1 lead into the second period.

Early in the middle frame, the Raiders took a 3-1 lead, and it was another Raider who scored his first WHL goal: Ethan Bibeau. From the left wall, Daxon Rudolph took a shot on goal. Parked in front was Bibeau, who tipped home his first career goal, putting Prince Albert up by a pair. With the assist on the play, Rudolph picked up his second point in as many nights, after scoring his first WHL goal against Regina.

The Warriors stormed back, however, scoring two powerplay goals to tie the game after 40 minutes. Both Pavel McKenzie and Brayden Schuurman scored for Moose Jaw on separate man advantages, as the game would be tied 3-3 heading into the third.

Midway through the final frame, Oli Chenier gave the Raiders the lead again, scoring Prince Albert's first powerplay goal of the season. After a shot from Justice Christensen at the point hit traffic in front, the puck was steered by Niall Crocker in the crease across to Chenier, who was able to bury the rebound home for his first goal of the season to give Prince Albert a 4-3 lead.

Once again, the Warriors came back to tie the game, scoring their third powerplay of the contest. From the slot, Aiden Ziprick sniped a snapshot top corner over Hildebrand's blocker, scoring his first goal of the season. Moose Jaw refused to go away, as they made it a 4-4 game.

Chenier added another goal for the Raiders, scoring his second goal of the period with 2:57 left in the third. Just after a Raider powerplay expired, Chenier was given a pass from Aiden Oiring in the left circle. Chenier blasted a one timer over Unger, and into the back of the net, giving the Raiders a huge 5-4 lead late in the game.

With Moose Jaw's net empty, Doogan Pederson found the yawning cage, scoring from the defensive zone, giving the Raiders a 6-4 win on the road to pick up their first victory of the 2024-25 season. The team picked up three of a possible four points on opening weekend, improving to 1-0-1-0.

Next up for the Raiders is a home game on Friday night against the high scoring Brandon Wheat Kings. Puck drop from the Art Hauser Centre is at 7pm.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from September 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.