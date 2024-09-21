Americans Edged in Overtime by Royals

September 21, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria, B.C. - The Tri-City Americans (0-0-1-0) battled back from 2-0 and 3-1 deficits against the Victoria Royals (1-0-0-0) Friday night, but couldn't complete the comeback in a 5-4 overtime loss in the first game of the season.

The Royals jumped out to a 2-0 lead after one period thanks to goals from Tanner Scott and Simon Pohludka just over two minutes apart. Shots on net read 12-11 in favor of Victoria through the opening 20 minutes.

Tri-City's first goal of the season came courtesy of Brandon Whynott early in the second perod. Throwing the puck to the net from the high slot, Whynott's shot deflected off the leg of Royals defenseman Seth Fryer and into the goal to cut the Royals lead to 2-1. Austin Zemlak and Jackson Smith drew assists on the goal.

Victora wasted no time in getting their two-goal lead back as Logan Pickford took a pass from behind the Tri-City net and fired it past the blocker of Lukas Matecha just 40 seconds after Whynott's goal.

The Americans penalty kill was stellar all game, finishing a perfect six-for-six, which included a 57-second five-on-three opportunity for Victoria midway through the second period. After killing off the power plays the Americans went to work offensively.

Following a steal deep in Victoria territory the puck came to the slot for Cash Koch who snapped a quick shot on net. Jayden Kraus made the save but Jake Sloan crashed the net, knocked the puck loose and scored on the rebound to cut the Royals lead back down to one.

Tri-City then pulled even on a late power play to finish the period. Playing four-on-three, Tri-City worked the puck to the net and crashed the crease looking for a loose puck. Sloan wasn't able to bang it home, but it slid loose for Whynott who scored his second goal of the game with 14 seconds remaining to send the two teams to the locker room tied at three.

The Americans killed off an early power play for Victoria in the third period before taking their first lead of the night. After breaking up an outlet play the Royals, Carter MacAdams tried to muscle his way to the net with a defender draped all over him.

Kraus poked the puck away from MacAdams, but it went right to Cruz Pavao who was following the play and the Americans rookie scored to give Tri-City their first lead of the night, 5:38 into the third period.

The lead didn't last long as Keaton Verhoeff scored his first WHL goal less than four minutes later to pull the Royals even at 4-4. The Americans penalty kill went to work again in the third, killing off back-to-back chances for Victoria to keep the game tied.

Tri-City had an excellent chance to win the game as Cole Reschny was called for high sticking with just 24 seconds left in regulation, but they weren't able to capitalize on the power play in overtime.

After the two teams resumed play at three-on-three, Verhoeff ended the game for the Royals. Reschny held onto the puck in the Americans zone waiting for an opening, and spotted Verhoeff streaking to the back post. Verhoeff took the pass and tipped the puck past an outstretched Matecha for his second of the game, winning it for the Royals.

Matecha finished with 45 saves in the loss.

Tri-City will look for the weekend split tomorrow night as the two teams meet again at 6:05.

