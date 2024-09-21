Americans Sign Forward Shaun Rios to Scholarship and Development Agreement
September 21, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Kennewick, WA. - Tri-City Americans general manager Bob Tory announced today the team has signed 2005-born forward Shaun Rios to a Scholarship and Development Agreement. The Americans drafted Rios second overall in the 2020 WHL U.S. Prospects Draft.
Rios, from San Jose, California, joins the Americans after spending the last three years at Shattuck St. Mary's Prep School in Fairbault, Minnesota. Over the past two seasons playing with their U18 team Rios scored a combined 172 points (78-94-172) in 143 games.
The Americans drafted Rios after his 2019-20 season with the U14 San Jose Jr. Sharks team where he recorded 72 points (43-29-72) in 54 games.
Rios was previously committed to NCAA Division 1 Lindenwood University before deciding to join the Americans.
