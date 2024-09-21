Royals Win Home Opener 5-4 in Overtime
September 21, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Victoria Royals News Release
Victoria B.C. - The Victoria Royals opened their regular season tonight at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre with a 5-4 win over the Tri-City Americans.
Royals' veteran Tanner Scott opened the scoring with the first goal of the Royals season just before the halfway mark of the first period. Followed by rookie Simon Pohludka who gave the Royals a 2-0 lead at 11:44 of the first period with his first WHL goal.
The Royals took the 2-0 lead into the second period. Five minutes into the period, Brandon Whynott scored the Americans first goal of the night. The Royals answered back with a goal from Logan Pickford 40 seconds later to regain the two goal lead. The Americans got goals from Jake Sloan at 11:40 of the second period, and Brandon Whynott at 19:45 to tie the game at 3 going into the third period.
The Americans pulled ahead seven minutes into the third period with a goal from Cruz Pavao at 5:38. Keaton Verhoeff scored his first WHL goal to tie the game at four and force overtime.
Keaton Verhoeff scored his second goal of the game to win it for the Royals at 4:16 of overtime, assisted by Cole Reschny and Tanner Scott.
Scoring Summary
1st Period
9:27 Victoria Royals Goal
Tanner Scott (1) assisted by Seth Fryer and Matthew Keller
11:44 Victoria Royals Goal
Simon Pohludka (1) assisted by Wyatt Danyleyko and Caleb Matthews
2nd Period
4:46 Tri-City Americans Goal
Brandon Whynott (1) assisted by Austin Zemlak and Jackson Smith
5:26 Victoria Royals Goal
Logan Pickford (1) assisted by Vaughn Watterodt
11:40 Tri-City Americans Goal
Jake Sloan (1) assisted by Cash Koch
19:45 Tri-City Americans Goal
Brandon Whynott (2) unassisted
3rd Period
5:38 Tri-City Americans Goal
Cruz Pavao (1) assisted by Carter MacAdams and Kainoah Brankovic
9:09 Victoria Royals Goal
Keaton Verhoeff (1) assisted by Seth Fryer and Simon Pohludka
Overtime
4:16 Victoria Royals Goal
Keaton Verhoeff (2) assisted by Cole Reschny and Tanner Scott.
Shots On Goal
Royals - 50
Americans - 42
Powerplay
Royals - 0/6
Americans - 1/3
Goalie Stats
Royals
Jaden Kraus - 38/42
Americans
Lukas Matecha - 45/50
What's Next
The Royals face the Americans again tomorrow at the SOFMC, before a four-game road trip. Puck drops at 6:05.
