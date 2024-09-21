Broncos Drop Home Opener to Blades

September 21, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - Two, two goal periods by the Saskatoon Blades spoiled the Swift Current Broncos home-opener plans with a 4-1 defeat on Friday night.

The first period saw the Blades hit the post and crossbar in the first six minutes of the opening period of the season but at 8:04 the Blades would solve starting goaltender Reid Dyck (Winkler, MB) as Kohen Lodge would fire his 1st WHL goal to make it 1-0 Saskatoon. The Blades would take that lead into the second period.

Into the second the the Blades would add to their lead as Misha Volotovskii at 6:36 would re-direct his first of the season to push the Saskatoon lead to 2-0. But the Broncos would finally give the innovationPlex crowd something to cheer about as on the power play, Rylan Gould (Headingly, MB) would jam in his first of the season from Brady Birnie (Regina, SK) & Grayson Burzynski (Winnipeg, MB) would draw Swift Current within one heading to the third period.

Despite a power play chance, the Broncos could not find the equalizer as Ben Riche would score late in the third to put things out of reach at 16:42 and Rowan Calvert would get the empty netter shortly after.

The Broncos would go 1/3 on the power play and a perfect 2/2 on the penalty kill, they'll look to bounce back and split the weekend with the Blades Saturday night at SaskTel Centre. You can catch the game with Gino De Paoli on Country 94.1 starting a 6:45 with the pre-game and puck drop is 7 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from September 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.