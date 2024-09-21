Game Hub: Sep. 21 vs Vancouver Giants

September 21, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







The Everett Silvertips open up the 2024-25 season on home ice hosting the Vancouver Giants! Here's what you need to know.

Location: Angel of the Winds Arena, Everett, WA

Time: 6:05 p.m.

Tickets: Fan 4-Pack (skip the fees!) or Ticketmaster (fees apply)

Stream: watch.chl.ca (Subscription required)

Listen: KRKO 95.3 FM / 1380 AM / Listen online (Free)

Playoff rematch: This is a rematch of the 2024 Western Conference Quarterfinal, in which the Silvertips dispatched the Giants in five games. The series ended with a 5-0 shutout at Angel of the Winds Arena, sending the Silvertips to second round of the WHL Playoffs for the first time since 2019.

The new bench boss: This will be the official debut of Steve Hamilton as head coach of the Everett Silvertips. Hamilton previously won the Memorial Cup as an associate coach for the Edmonton Oil Kings in 2014 and the Ed Chenowyth Cup in 2012 as an assistant coach. He served as head coach of the Oil Kings for four seasons and head coach of the Calgary Hitmen for six seasons.

An exceptional debut: Also making his official debut tonight for the Everett Silvertips is 2024 first-overall pick Landon DuPont. DuPont, an '09-born defenseman from Calgary, AB, has been granted exceptional status by the CHL and is eligible to play the entirety of the 2024-25 campaign at just 15 years old. DuPont joins Connor Bedard as the only WHL players to ever have been granted exceptional status. He posted one goal and two assists in three preseason games.

What's next: Everett hosts two home games next Saturday and Sunday! Saturday is cooler bag giveaway night as the tips battle the Portland Winterhawks at 6 p.m. Then on Sunday, it's flag giveaway day as Everett takes on the Kelowna Rockets at 4 p.m. Full schedule and ticket links are available here.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from September 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.