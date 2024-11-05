Thunder Weekly, November 5, 2024

November 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder celebrate an overtime win

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita had busy week last week, playing four games in five days. Look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction & Remodeling. Visit their website.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Wednesday, October 30

Wichita at Allen, 5-4 W (OT)

Friday, November 1

Rapid City at Wichita, 2-1 W (OT)

Saturday, November 2

Rapid City at Wichita, 3-2 W

Sunday, November 3

Rapid City at Wichita, 3-0 W

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Friday, November 8

Allen at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Best Body Shop and Youth Jersey four pack night. Buy Tickets HERE.

Sunday, November 10

Tulsa at Wichita, 2:05 p.m. First Responders Day, presented by Groundworks. Buy Tickets HERE.

WICHITA

HOME: 4-1-0-0

AWAY: 2-1-0-0

OVERALL: 6-2-0-0

Last 10: 6-2-0-0

Streak: 6-0-0-0

Rank: 1st, Mountain Division, 12 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Stinil, 8

Assists: Walker, 9

Points: Stinil, 14

+/-: Bates, +12

PIM: Boucher, 17

SIX PACK - Wichita enters the week as the hottest team in the league. The Thunder have won their last six games, putting them in first place in the Mountain Division. Savannah is right behind Wichita, having won five in a row. The Thunder are 6-2-0 in their last eight games.

AWARDS - Michal Stinil was named ECHL Player of the Month earlier today. He finished with seven goals, added five assists and was a +9 in five games during the first month of the season. Stinil was also named Player of the Week ending October 27. He leads the league in goals (8) and points (14). He is also third in the league in shots on net (32).

300/100 - Jay Dickman hit two milestones this past weekend. He recorded his 100th ECHL goal on Friday. On Sunday, he played in his 300th ECHL game and scored a pair of goals for the first time this season. Dickman is tied for second with three power play goals and tied for 10th in points with nine.

BOUCH - Dillon Boucher recorded his first goal of the season on Sunday afternoon. The Thunder captain has points in back-to-back games.

BATES MOTEL - Peter Bates has been filling up the apple basket early this season. He has assists in six-straight games (8a). The Thunder's All-Star representative from a year ago has 10 points in eight games this season. Bates is tied for the league-lead in plus/minus (+12).

CARRYING ON - Gabriel Carriere was named Goaltender of the Week yesterday by the ECHL. He went 2-0-0 in two appearances against Rapid City and collected his first pro shutout. He made 39 saves on Friday and then stopped all 38 shots on Sunday, giving him a .49 goals-against average and .987 save percentage last week. The 23-year-old lowered his overall goals-against to 2.16 and save percentage to .937. Carriere is tied for the league-lead in wins (4), second in minutes (305) and saves (164).

DELLNIED - Aaron Dell claimed his first win at INTRUST Bank Arena in over 10 years on Saturday night. He made 25 saves in a 3-2 victory over Rapid City. The veteran netminder has wins in his last two starts. His last win at IBA came on October 25, 2014.

WALK IT OUT - Kobe Walker added two helpers on Sunday afternoon, giving him nine assists. He has four multi-point outings this year.

FINS UP - Ryan Finnegan recorded his first goal at home on Friday night. The Kansas native came into the weekend with four goals, all of which had been on the road. Finnegan added an assist on Sunday, giving him points in four of his last five contests.

SECONDS - Wichita has been a strong second period team so far this season. The Thunder are outscoring their opponents 15-8 in the second frame.

THUNDERBOLTS...Kobe Walker is tied for second in assists (9)...Michal Stinil is third in plus/minus (+11)...Jeremie Bucheler is tied for ninth in scoring for defensemen (5)...Shane Kuzmeski is tied for third among defensemen in plus/minus (+8)...Wichita is 3-0 in games decided in overtime...Wichita is 5-1-0 when scoring first...Wichita is seventh in goals for per game (3.75)...Wichita is 4-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 3-1-0 when tied after one...Wichita is 4-1-0 in one-goal games...

