Stingrays Receive Mitchell Gibson, Jayden Lee, and Jon McDonald from the Hershey Bears While the Bears Recall Dalton Smith
November 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced the following roster changes today:
Goaltender Mitchell Gibson has been re-assigned by Washington from Hershey to South Carolina
Defensemen Jayden Lee and Jon McDonald have been loaned from Hershey to South Carolina
Forward Dalton Smith has been recalled by Hershey
Gibson, 25, has played one game for Hershey and one game for South Carolina this season. He is undefeated in his AHL career, going 3-0-0 in three career starts for the Bears with a 1.94 GAA and a .920 save percentage. He helped the Stingrays defeat the Orlando Solar Bears on opening night this season and had a 22-14-3 record in South Carolina last season.
Lee, 23, is in his first season of professional hockey. The North Vancouver, BC native has tallied two assists in four games for the Stingrays. He played NCAA Division I hockey at Quinnipiac University from 2019-2024. In 172 career collegiate games, Lee tallied 73 points (16 goals, 57 assists).
McDonald, 26, served as a vital member of the Stingrays defense core last season, skating 64 games for South Carolina and posting a +2 rating while tallying 17 points (4 goals, 13 assists). He has yet to play a game in the AHL.
Smith, 32, skated in all three games for the Stingrays this weekend and dropped the gloves with Florida Everblades enforcer Kyle Neuber on Friday night.
The Stingrays are back in action on Friday night against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for another Frothy Friday game. Fans can get Frothy Beard beers for $5 through the end of the first intermission. Click here to purchase tickets for any Stingrays home game this season.
