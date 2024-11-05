Riley Hughes Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week

November 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The ECHL announced Tuesday Ghost Pirates forward Riley Hughes has been named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for October 28 - November 3.

Hughes, 24, posted five points (two goals, three assists) in three games last week. He scored a goal in Savannah's 4-1 victory over Orlando on Wednesday, recorded a goal and an assist on Friday in a 5-2 throttling in Greenville and notched a pair of assists in Saturday's 4-2 win against Atlanta.

"I just try to stick to playing a simple game: play fast, play heavy and play hard," Hughes said. "I've just been getting on the board thanks to my teammates, who have done a great job getting me settled in here."

Hughes, who is signed to an American Hockey League contract with the Charlotte Checkers, leads the ECHL in scoring among rookies, registering 10 points (five goals, five assists) through six appearances in Savannah this season. The Westwood, MA, native skated in 12 games last year with the Iowa Heartlanders after finishing out his graduate season at Ohio State University.

"It's usually weird going to new teams, but I had a good amount of friends in Savannah from training camp in Charlotte, so it wasn't an intimidating transition at all," Hughes said. "Obviously, my goal was to make the Checkers out of camp, but I was expecting to start here in Savannah and get better."

Prior to turning pro, Hughes played five collegiate seasons, totaling 37 points in 141 games with Northeastern University and Ohio State.

"I think the hockey gods are paying me back for some pointless years," Hughes joked.

Since Hughes' infusion into the Ghost Pirates lineup, Savannah has posted a 5-1 record, including a franchise-record five consecutive wins. He leads the Ghost Pirates in goals with five and is currently ranked second on the club in points (10). Hughes was assigned to Savannah by the Checkers on October 22.

"It's great because it helps the culture for guys who come down from Charlotte," Ghost Pirates head coach Jared Staal said. "He's bought in ten-fold. Riley's a smart player; he does a lot of little things you don't even notice, as well. For him to get recognition from the ECHL is very special. We're happy as a group for him."

Hughes' honor marks the first time a Ghost Pirates forward has been awarded the ECHL Player of the Week in franchise history. Goaltender Michael Bullion was named the ECHL Goaltender of the Week for February 26 to March 3 in 2024.

On behalf of Riley Hughes, a case of pucks will be donated to a Savannah youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 51,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.