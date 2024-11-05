Railers Sign Forward Kolby Johnson to ECHL Contract

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager & Associate Head Coach Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that forward Kolby Johnson has been signed to an ECHL contract for the 2024-25 season.

Johnson, 26, comes to Worcester from the Pensacola ice Flyers of the Souther Professional Hockey League. The 6'3, 212lb forward played in three games to start the season for Pensacola, scoring one goal while recording 30 penalty minutes and a -1 rating. He started the 2024-25 season in training camp with the Tulsa Oilers. He began his professional career during the 2023-24 season with the Macon Mayhem of the SPHL and Danbury Hat Tricks of the Federal Prospects Hockey League. Across his pro career, Johnson has six points (3G, 3A) to go with 79 penalty minutes and a -1 rating over 10 games played.

Prior to professional hockey, Johnson had a five-year USports career between Trinity Western University and York University. In 51 games played, the Rosetown, SK native accumulated ten points (5G, 5A) along with 122 penalty minutes. Additionally, he spent six seasons across the WHL, SJHL, QMJHL, and MJHL. Over his junior career, Johnson has 202 games played, 43 points (18G, 25A), and 412 penalty minutes.

