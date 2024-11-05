Kansas City Mavericks Announce Upcoming Community Events and Special "Kids Day Game"
November 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks are thrilled to share details of their community outreach activities scheduled for next week, highlighted with a special "Kids Day Game" exclusively for local students on November 12. The Mavericks invite media to join us for these events, showcasing our engagement and impact in the Kansas City area.
Event Schedule:
Kids Day Game - Tuesday, November 12
10:35 AM, Cable Dahmer Arena, Independence, MO
Closed to the Public, for Students and Teachers Only
The Mavericks will host their annual Kids Day Game, welcoming over 50 local elementary and middle schools for a once in a lifetime field trip. The event celebrates young fans with interactive activities, appreciation gift baskets for teachers, and take-home gift bags for each student in attendance. The game, open only to students and educators, is an exciting showcase of Mavericks hockey for future fans and a fun, memorable field trip.
Operation Breakthrough Celebrity Challenge with Travis Kelce - Tuesday, November 12
6:30-9:00 PM
Location: Operation Breakthrough, 3039 Troost Ave., Kansas City, MO
In partnership with Operation Breakthrough, the Mavericks are teaming up with Travis Kelce and other celebrity captains for an evening of games, including Lip Sync Battle, Minute to Win It, and a Chopped Challenge. The event promises fun competition for a great cause, with meet-and-greet opportunities and three rounds of interactive games.
Coaches Show - Thursday, November 14
6:00-7:00 PM
Location: Cactus Grill, 11849 Roe Ave., Leawood, KS
Mavericks Head Coach Tad O'Had and players will host a live Coaches Show at Cactus Grill, offering fans and media a chance to hear about the early part of the season and chat with players and coaches.
Mac's Power Play Reading Club Visit - Friday, November 15
2:00-3:00 PM
Location: William Yates Elementary School, 3600 S Davidson Ave., Independence, MO
Two Mavericks players will join Madison Boynton's class at William Yates Elementary as part of Mac's Power Play Reading Club, a Mavericks club promoting literacy and sparking a love for reading. This monthly visit allows students to interact with professional athletes and learn about the importance of education.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 5, 2024
- Thunder Weekly, November 5, 2024 - Wichita Thunder
- Kansas City Mavericks Announce Upcoming Community Events and Special "Kids Day Game" - Kansas City Mavericks
- ECHL Transactions - November 5 - ECHL
- Stingrays Receive Mitchell Gibson, Jayden Lee, and Jon McDonald from the Hershey Bears While the Bears Recall Dalton Smith - South Carolina Stingrays
- Railers Sign Forward Kolby Johnson to ECHL Contract - Worcester Railers HC
- Rush to Remember Lt. Col. Matthew Anderson on Saturday - Rapid City Rush
- Stinil Selected as Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Weekly: Homestand Continues at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Wichita's Stinil Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Riley Hughes Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Savannah's Hughes Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Heartlanders Back at Home Saturday, Team Coming off 3-Game Win Streak - Iowa Heartlanders
- Rush Adds Joni Jurmo from Calgary Wranglers - Rapid City Rush
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 3 - Idaho Steelheads
- Florida Everblades Announce Military Jersey Auction - Florida Everblades
- Savannah Sets Franchise Record with Fifth Straight Win - Savannah Ghost Pirates
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Mavericks Stories
- Kansas City Mavericks Announce Upcoming Community Events and Special "Kids Day Game"
- Kansas City Mavericks Fall to Fort Wayne Komets in Shootout, 4-3
- Mavericks Look to Bounce Back in Tonight's Game vs. Fort Wayne Komets; Daniel Amesbury Set for Highly Anticipated Debut
- Kansas City Mavericks Fall to Fort Wayen Komets, 4-1
- Max Andreev Named ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for October