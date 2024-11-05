Kansas City Mavericks Announce Upcoming Community Events and Special "Kids Day Game"

November 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks are thrilled to share details of their community outreach activities scheduled for next week, highlighted with a special "Kids Day Game" exclusively for local students on November 12. The Mavericks invite media to join us for these events, showcasing our engagement and impact in the Kansas City area.

Event Schedule:

Kids Day Game - Tuesday, November 12

10:35 AM, Cable Dahmer Arena, Independence, MO

Closed to the Public, for Students and Teachers Only

The Mavericks will host their annual Kids Day Game, welcoming over 50 local elementary and middle schools for a once in a lifetime field trip. The event celebrates young fans with interactive activities, appreciation gift baskets for teachers, and take-home gift bags for each student in attendance. The game, open only to students and educators, is an exciting showcase of Mavericks hockey for future fans and a fun, memorable field trip.

Operation Breakthrough Celebrity Challenge with Travis Kelce - Tuesday, November 12

6:30-9:00 PM

Location: Operation Breakthrough, 3039 Troost Ave., Kansas City, MO

In partnership with Operation Breakthrough, the Mavericks are teaming up with Travis Kelce and other celebrity captains for an evening of games, including Lip Sync Battle, Minute to Win It, and a Chopped Challenge. The event promises fun competition for a great cause, with meet-and-greet opportunities and three rounds of interactive games.

Coaches Show - Thursday, November 14

6:00-7:00 PM

Location: Cactus Grill, 11849 Roe Ave., Leawood, KS

Mavericks Head Coach Tad O'Had and players will host a live Coaches Show at Cactus Grill, offering fans and media a chance to hear about the early part of the season and chat with players and coaches.

Mac's Power Play Reading Club Visit - Friday, November 15

2:00-3:00 PM

Location: William Yates Elementary School, 3600 S Davidson Ave., Independence, MO

Two Mavericks players will join Madison Boynton's class at William Yates Elementary as part of Mac's Power Play Reading Club, a Mavericks club promoting literacy and sparking a love for reading. This monthly visit allows students to interact with professional athletes and learn about the importance of education.

