Rush Adds Joni Jurmo from Calgary Wranglers

November 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Tuesday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, defenseman Joni Jurmo has been assigned to the club from the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

Jurmo, 22, signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Calgary Flames in March and had been assigned to the Calgary Wranglers, though he has not suited up for a game this season.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound defenseman has played his entire career in his home country of Finland. Jurmo had competed in Liiga, the highest league in Finland, since the 2020-21 season when he was just 18 years old. He also represented Finland at the 2022 World Junior Championship, where his team reached overtime of the Gold Medal Game.

A 2020 third-round draft choice of the Vancouver Canucks, Jurmo was traded to Calgary in January of 2024 in a deal that sent Elias Lindholm back to Vancouver.

The native of Espoo, Finland is the Rush's first European-born player to join the roster this season. Including Jurmo, Rapid City is hosting eight players with Calgary Flames or Wranglers contracts.

