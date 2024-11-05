Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 3

November 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), for the second straight week will play three games in three days.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Nov. 8 at Savannah | 5:30 p.m. (MT) Watch Listen

Saturday, Nov. 9 at Savannah | 5 p.m. (MT) Watch Listen

Sunday, Nov. 10 at Savannah | 1 p.m. (MT) Watch Listen

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Thursday, Oct. 31 Idaho (1) at Tahoe (3) Highlights Full Recap Box Score

Mark Olver tallied his first goal as a Steelhead to tie the game early in the second period but the Knight Monsters would strike for a pair of goals in the second half of the middle frame 18 seconds apart from one another to capture a two goal lead. Bryan Thomson made 24 saves while Hank Crone and A.J. White tallied assists.

Friday, Nov. 1 Idaho (6) at Tahoe (1) Highlights Full Recap Box Score

Idaho erupted offensively in the first period possessing a 4-0 lead. Lynden McCallum scored a five-on-three goal 4:04 into the game while Justin Ertel found the back of the net 48 seconds later. Connor MacEachern scored at 7:54 while Brendan Hoffmann potted the fourth goal of the frame at 12:21. Ty Pelton-Byce made it 5-0 with a power-play goal in the second but the Knight Monsters cut the Idaho lead back to four goals 40 seconds later. Hank Crone scored in the third period making the final score 6-1. Tomas Sholl made 26 saves while Thomas Caron had a career high three assists.

Saturday, Nov. 2 Idaho (2) at Tahoe (3) Highlights Full Recap Box Score

Ty Pelton-Byce tied the game at 1-1 at 13:48 of the first period. The Knight Monsters took the lead with a power-play goal at 2:14 of the second period and then increased their advantage to 3-1 with a short-handed goal later in the frame. C.J. Walker scored his first goal as a Steelhead with 37 seconds left in the middle frame. Despite outshooting the Knight Monsters 16-7 in the third period, Tahoe scored an empty netter with one second left for a 4-2 victory. Bryan Thomson made 33 saves.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Wichita Thunder (6-2-0-0, 12pts, .750)

2. Kansas City Mavericks (4-1-0-1, 9pts, .750)

3. Tulsa Oilers (4-2-1-0, 9pts, .643)

4. Idaho Steelheads (4-3-0-0, 8pts, .571)

5. Tahoe Knight Monsters (3-1-1-0, 7pts, .700)

6. Utah Grizzlies (3-2-0-0, 6pts, .600)

7. Allen Americans (1-4-1-0, 3pts, .250)

8. Rapid City Rush (0-5-1-1, 2pts, .143)

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

#8 Justin Ertel has three points (1-2-3) in his last four games.

#11 Thomas Caron has a point in four of seven games (3-5-8).

#15 C.J. Walker has played in four of seven games and scored his first goal as a Steelhead last Saturday.

#17 Ty Pelton-Byce leads the ECHL with four power-play goals and is tied for second in overall goals with six His nine points are tied for fifth as he has recorded a point in six of seven games (6-3-9).

#18 A.J. White has an assist in three straight games and a point in five of seven contests (1-6-7) He is 14 games shy of becoming the all-time games played leader in franchise history and four assists shy from moving into second all-time in franchise history He is one game shy of 550 professional games.

#29 Connor MacEachern is tied for first amongst ECHL rookies with nine points and tied for second with four goals He has a point in back-to-back games (1-2-3) and a point in six of seven games.

#35 Tomas Sholl made 26 saves on 27 shots in his 100th career ECHL game last Friday It was his first game as a Steelhead since March 2020.

#43 Matt Register is five points shy of 500 career ECHL points looking to become just the 33rd player in league history to hit that mark.

#47 Patrick Kudla is second amongst ECHL defensemen with seven assists while his four on the power-play are also tied for second amongst defenders and tied for second amongst all skaters He is one assists shy of 100 career ECHL assists.

#67 Hank Crone is tied for third amongst ECHL skaters with 11 points and eight assists He has a point in all seven games and an assist in six contests He recorded his 100th career ECHL assist last Thursday.

#91 Mark Olver scored his first goal as a Steelhead last Thursday.

TEAM NOTES

Idaho's 27 goals are tied for second most in the ECHL while their goals against average of 3.86 ranks fourth.

Idaho is outscoring their opponents 27-20 They're outscoring their opposition 11-5 in the first period The +6 goal differential is tied for the highest in the frame.

Idaho's power-play ranks fourth in the league (8-for-29, 27.6%) They have scored a power-play goal in five of seven games including three multi-power-play goal games.

Idaho's 35 minor penalties are tied for fourth most in the ECHL Their penalty kill is 25th in the league (22-for-29, 75.9%) They're 9-for-11 (81.2%) over their last three games after beginning the first four games 13-for-18 (72.2%)

The Steelheads are 3-0 when leading after the first and second period while they're 1-1 when trailing after the first and 0-3 when trailing after the second.

Idaho is 3-1 when scoring first but fell behind 1-0 in two of three games at Tahoe.

Idaho has been outshot in four games while outshooting their opponent in three games Their 30.86 shots for per game rank 11th in the ECHL while their 32.39 shots against are 20th.

ACTIVE STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Ty Pelton-Byce (6)

Assists: Patrick Kudla, Hank Crone (7)

Points: Hank Crone (11)

Plus/Minus: A.J. White (+8)

PIMs: Mark Olver (19)

PPGs: Ty Pelton-Byce (4)

GWGs: Thomas Caron, Hank Crone, Connor MacEachern, Justin Ertel (1)

Shots: Lynden McCallum (20)

Wins: Bryan Thomson (2)

GAA: Tomas Sholl (1.00)

SV%: Tomas Sholl (.963)

ECHL Stories from November 5, 2024

