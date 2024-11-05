ECHL Transactions - November 5

November 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, November 5, 2024:

Idaho:

delete Tomas Sholl, G placed on reserve

delete Reece Harsch, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Norfolk:

add Keegan Iverson, F activated from reserve

delete Denis Smirnov, F placed on reserve

Reading:

delete Noah Prokop, F suspended by Reading

delete Kenny Johnson, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Tony Malinowski, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

South Carolina:

delete Dalton Smith, F recalled by Hershey

Tahoe:

add Dylan Myskiw, G signed contract

Toledo:

add Carson Bantle, F assigned by Grand Rapids

Worcester:

add John Muse, G returned from loan by Bridgeport

add Kolby Johnson, F signed contract

delete Henrik Tikkanen, G recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.