ECHL Transactions - November 5
November 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, November 5, 2024:
Idaho:
delete Tomas Sholl, G placed on reserve
delete Reece Harsch, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Norfolk:
add Keegan Iverson, F activated from reserve
delete Denis Smirnov, F placed on reserve
Reading:
delete Noah Prokop, F suspended by Reading
delete Kenny Johnson, D placed on 14-day injured reserve
delete Tony Malinowski, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
South Carolina:
delete Dalton Smith, F recalled by Hershey
Tahoe:
add Dylan Myskiw, G signed contract
Toledo:
add Carson Bantle, F assigned by Grand Rapids
Worcester:
add John Muse, G returned from loan by Bridgeport
add Kolby Johnson, F signed contract
delete Henrik Tikkanen, G recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 5, 2024
- ECHL Transactions - November 5 - ECHL
- Stingrays Receive Mitchell Gibson, Jayden Lee, and Jon McDonald from the Hershey Bears While the Bears Recall Dalton Smith - South Carolina Stingrays
- Railers Sign Forward Kolby Johnson to ECHL Contract - Worcester Railers HC
- Rush to Remember Lt. Col. Matthew Anderson on Saturday - Rapid City Rush
- Stinil Selected as Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Weekly: Homestand Continues at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Wichita's Stinil Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Riley Hughes Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Savannah's Hughes Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Heartlanders Back at Home Saturday, Team Coming off 3-Game Win Streak - Iowa Heartlanders
- Rush Adds Joni Jurmo from Calgary Wranglers - Rapid City Rush
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 3 - Idaho Steelheads
- Florida Everblades Announce Military Jersey Auction - Florida Everblades
- Savannah Sets Franchise Record with Fifth Straight Win - Savannah Ghost Pirates
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.