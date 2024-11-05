Heartlanders Back at Home Saturday, Team Coming off 3-Game Win Streak
Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders are back at home Saturday, Nov. 9 at 6:00 p.m., hosting division foe Bloomington at Xtream Arena! Salute to Service Night features a specialty jersey auction and special camo merch in the team store!
On the ice, the Heartlanders sit at 3-3-1-0, good for seven points and fourth in the Central Division.
Iowa went 2-1-0-0 last week, defeating Bloomington and Tulsa.
This week's games
Saturday, Nov. 9 at 6:00 p.m. vs Bloomington Bison (Salute to Service Night)
Need to know:
The Heartlanders shut out Bloomington Wed., Oct. 30th, 1-0, for their first home win of the season. Goaltender Dylan Ferguson stopped 31 shots and Will Calverley scored the Heartlanders' lone goal.
Iowa split a weekend series against the Tulsa Oilers, winning Saturday's game, 4-2, and dropping Sunday's game, 4-2. Matthew Sop picked up two points over the weekend (1g, 1a) bringing his total to the year to a team-leading nine points.
Nov. 9 is our Salute to Service game where we will be honoring our active military and veterans. The night will also feature specialty military appreciation jerseys and auction. Puck drop is at 6:00 p.m.
Last week's games
Wednesday, Oct. 30 vs Bloomington Bison: Heartlanders shut out Bison, 1-0
Saturday, Nov. 2 @ Tulsa Oilers: Heartlanders beat the Oilers, 4-2, on the road
Sunday, Nov. 3 @ Tulsa Oilers: Heartlanders 3-game winning streak snapped against the Oilers, 4-2
Next Home Game November 9th: Salute to Service
Celebrate the heroes among us at our Salute to Service game on November 9th, a night dedicated to honoring the commitment and sacrifice of our active military and veterans. Color guard, JROTC, and military vehicles will all be present at the game. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. for a 6:00 p.m. puck drop against the Bloomington Bison.
Introducing our REVAMPED 5-Star Ticket Package
If you missed out on the original 5-Star Ticket Pack, don't worry! We're excited to offer a revamped version, ensuring the fun continues. With this new package, you'll receive tickets to all remaining 5-Star games this season and enjoy up to $40 in team store credit!
Mark your calendars for our next 5-Star game on November 30th-grab your revamped package before then and join us for more tailgates, pregame parties and exciting events throughout the season. For more information, click HERE.
Next 5-Star Night: November 30th: Crispy Bacon Night
This night will be one to remember! It's CRISPY BACON NIGHT! On November 30th, at 6:00 p.m. we will be taking on the Bloomington Bison. But first, make sure to stop by for the Pregame Party at the Hyatt Hotel Exhibit Hall for lots and lots of pork and bacon. Want more bacon? We're giving away Bacon Thunder Sticks. Your Crispy Bacon experience doesn't end when you walk in the door... in fact, it's just beginning and will carry over into the game, with specialty concessions, in-game bacon activities, and pork eating contests. Don't miss out, this is sure to be one of the most unique nights in Heartlanders history.
Don't miss an update from the Heartlanders
Follow Iowa Heartlanders social media (@goheartlanders) and don't miss any of the excitement. Sign up here to be notified by text message for team news and updates.
Single-game tickets, mini-plans, group tickets, flex tickets and season-ticket plans are available! Call 319-855-1775 to discuss options, or visit this link to make your plans for the 2024-25 season!
